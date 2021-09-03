Mail delays upset some Spotsylvania residents

After not getting any mail delivered to her home on Lovett Drive in Spotsylvania County for more than a week, Minda Roney decided to go to the downtown Fredericksburg post office to get it herself.

She quickly found out she wasn’t the only one in the 22407 ZIP code who wasn’t getting mail. About 30 other customers were there on Aug. 24 to try to find out what was going on, she said.

“I ... waited about 40 minutes and really got no explanation,” Roney said this week. “They gave me a little bit of mail that day, but wouldn’t say when service would resume or why it was interrupted.”

Roney said a postal worker last Friday eventually stepped out to address the crowd waiting to be helped by one postal employee who was struggling at the service desk.

“All she said was, ‘We’re short staffed,’ ” said Roney. “I’ve never seen anything this bad, honestly.”

Attempts to reach the postmaster or a spokesperson at the downtown post office were unsuccessful, but a national spokeswoman for the agency provided a response, which sounded similar to the one given by the federal agency over a year ago in response to delays in mail delivery at the Falmouth post office.