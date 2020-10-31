Mail-in ballots could delay full election results

The days of staying up late on election night to discover which candidates won may be over.
Although the polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday, the work of local election officials could continue for up to an additional week beyond the election because so many voters are using absentee ballots this year.
“It will be a partial result at 7 p.m. on election night,” said Anna Hash, Stafford County registrar. “At 11, we’ll have different information, and on Friday we’ll have different information. On Monday, we’ll have different information.”
The deadline for mail-in ballots to arrive at local registrars’ offices is Friday, Nov. 6, at noon. Counting those remaining ballots—which must be postmarked no later than Nov. 3—could potentially push the final election results in too-close-to-call races into early next week, days after the polls officially close, leaving some voters frustrated.
Doug Woodward, of Stafford, cast his vote early to avoid the long lines of voters, but said he’s slightly frustrated he might have to wait days after the election for the official results.
“I would like to see them the same night,” said Woodward.
Even with the Friday deadline, the final results may still not be ready. Registrars have until Nov. 10 to complete their final canvasses, the same amount of time they had in 2016.
“It’ll be interesting to see how this all plays out with totals and how it’s shared,” said Kellie Acors, Spotsylvania County registrar. “We’re all interested to see how this is going to end up.”
Stafford resident Jeff Johnson, who also chose to vote early, said he is also discouraged with the prospect of late results.
“I don’t like it, but it’s beyond my control,” said Johnson. “Election Day is Nov. 3. Why can’t we know the next day what’s going on?”
Even with the delays, Hash said as vote tallies trickle in, the information might be enough to give voters some idea of the likely outcome, especially in races where one candidate has a significant lead over the other.
“It’s going to depend how close it is,” said Hash. “If it’s within a couple percentage points, you’re not going to know. If one of the candidates is way ahead, it’s likely that candidate will win. But if it’s close, you’re just not going to know.”
So far, more than 59 million Americans have cast their ballots ahead of Election Day, and data from the Virginia Public Access Project shows over 531,000 voters in Virginia have already cast their ballots by mail.
“So many have come back, a lot of people have been dropping them off,” said Acors. “We don’t have a high percentage that are outstanding.”
Acors said guidance from state election officials directs registrars to work and process the mail-in ballots until 11 p.m. the night of the election, then return the following day to complete the rest. Hash said that even though ballots will be counted election night, that does not mean all eligible ballots will be processed the same night, as larger localities may require additional time.
“Some places will have them all done, some will not,” said Hash. “It’s all going to depend on the different localities.”
Fredericksburg is a good example of a locality that may have results sooner than others. Registrar Mark Hoffman reports 90 percent of mail-in ballots have already been pre-processed.
Another stack of ballots that must be counted by registrars are the provisional ballots, used when there are questions about a voter’s eligibility that must be resolved before the vote can be counted. Hoffman said local electoral boards determine if those ballots can be counted, and the first meeting of the electoral board to review provisional ballots is the day after Election Day. The process must be concluded within seven days.
“I’ve never heard of a vote decided by a provisional vote,” said Hoffman. “The number is always a fraction of all votes that are typically cast.”
In addition to mail-in ballots, early, in-person voting has been an extremely popular option for voters across Virginia. As of Oct. 16, the Virginia Public Access Project showed more than 675,000 people had voted in person. Early voting ended Saturday.
“The early votes, it’s almost like an Election Day every day, where they’re just accumulating, and then at 7 o’clock on election night, the results can be run from those scanners,” said Acors.
Unlike mail-in ballots, early voter ballots are scanned immediately into voting machines after the voter fills out the ballot. The results are held along with mail-in ballots already received until 7 p.m. the night of the election, when election officials begin tabulating the ballots.
Stacey Robert Collins, of Stafford, voted in person on Tuesday at the Stafford Regional Airport.
“It’s great; it gives everyone time to get out, it’s nice,” said Collins, who added, this year’s election has drawn the attention of all voters of all ages, including his 18-year-old son, who also voted early.
“We don’t even discuss politics in our house,” said Collins. “[Young people] are paying attention with what’s going on in our nation, it’s caught the hearts and eyes of a lot of people.”
Another 18-year-old, Zimier Priester, of Stafford, voted for the first time at the Stafford Regional Airport.
“I voted because my family wanted me to come out here and vote. They pressured me to vote,” said Priester. “I also wanted to vote to have a word in our government and who’s in charge. It makes a difference, and hopefully, I get the result I want.”
Acors said 43 percent of registered voters in her county have already voted early, but a large group of voters may still be waiting for Election Day to officially pull the lever. Acors said that group of people seem to enjoy the hype and excitement surrounding Election Day, and savor the experience by going to the polls in person that day.
“Every presidential is over the top, very busy, and just the percentage we’ve seen up to vote early, I’m sure that it will carry forward,” said Acors. “It’s been such a great turnout … There are plenty of folks who have said they want to wait until Election Day.”
Hoffman said one memorable election that drew high numbers of voters was the 2008 election between then-President Barack Obama and Republican John McCain, in which 77 percent of the city’s registered voters participated in the election. Hoffman senses a similar large turnout this Election Day.
“I think we might get there,” said Hoffman. “It’s been a good response in a difficult voting environment, with COVID-19.”
Hoffman reports 39 percent of registered voters have already cast their ballots through the mail or by early voting in the city, while in King George County, County Registrar Lorrie Gump anticipates the turnout at the polls on Election Day to be between 50 to 55 percent of eligible voters. Hash said as of last Oct. 24, more than 30 percent of registered voters had voted in Stafford, therefore, she doesn’t expect an unmanageable number of voters at the polls on Election Day.
“It’s going to be a busy day,” Hash said. “It’s going to be steady, but it won’t be overwhelming. It will be interesting to see how all of this plays out.”
