Majority of shots in Fredericksburg clinic are boosters

About 95 percent of the COVID-19 shots administered at the newly opened Community Vaccination Center in Fredericksburg's Central Park have been boosters, given to fully vaccinated people who want to ramp up their immunity against the virus.

Only 5 percent, or 134 of 2,641 doses given during the clinic’s first eight days of operation, went to people getting their first or second vaccine, said Mary Chamberlin, public information officer with the Rappahannock Area Health District which is working with the operators of the state-run clinic.

The center opened Oct. 21, one of 10 set up across Virginia to handle the influx of booster shots as well as offer initial vaccines to younger children when the federal government gives all the necessary approvals.

Booster shots are meant to remind the body’s immune system about the virus it needs to defend against, according to OSF Healthcare, a nonprofit Catholic medical group based in Illinois. “This improves or gives the immune system a boost,” according to the OSF website.

Across Virginia, booster shots are going into arms at rates—not as high as what the Fredericksburg clinic has seen—but at more than double the pace of people getting their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to a recent analysis by The Richmond Times–Dispatch.