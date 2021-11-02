Majority of shots in Fredericksburg clinic are boosters

About 95 percent of the COVID-19 shots administered at the newly opened Community Vaccination Center in Fredericksburg's Central Park have been boosters, given to fully vaccinated people who want to ramp up their immunity against the virus.
Only 5 percent, or 134 of 2,641 doses given during the clinic’s first eight days of operation, went to people getting their first or second vaccine, said Mary Chamberlin, public information officer with the Rappahannock Area Health District which is working with the operators of the state-run clinic.
The center opened Oct. 21, one of 10 set up across Virginia to handle the influx of booster shots as well as offer initial vaccines to younger children when the federal government gives all the necessary approvals.
Booster shots are meant to remind the body’s immune system about the virus it needs to defend against, according to OSF Healthcare, a nonprofit Catholic medical group based in Illinois. “This improves or gives the immune system a boost,” according to the OSF website.
Across Virginia, booster shots are going into arms at rates—not as high as what the Fredericksburg clinic has seen—but at more than double the pace of people getting their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to a recent analysis by The Richmond Times–Dispatch.
Almost 728,000 shots were administered statewide from Sept. 27 to Oct. 29 and more than 75 percent were boosters or third doses, which are recommended for the immunocompromised. The Virginia Department of Health doesn’t distinguish between the two on its dashboard.
In the local health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, 19,753 people have gotten boosters as of Tuesday. More than half are age 65 and up, according to the state.
In addition, three of every four local people receiving boosters are white, another trend that mirrors the statewide analysis by the Richmond newspaper. That triggered questions of whether those most vulnerable to the virus—including Black and Latino residents and people in low-income areas—are getting the vaccine protection they need.
While white and Black residents have similar vaccination rates, the percentage of eligible whites who have received a third dose is nearly double that of Black Virginians, according to the analysis. In addition, Latinos, who are among the most vaccinated population in the state, lag behind every other racial or ethnic group when it comes to boosters.
In the local health district, white residents have received 74 percent of the boosters given followed by 15 percent for Blacks and 5 percent for Latinos.
But in terms of those who’ve gotten fully vaccinated, the rates more closely mirror the racial breakdown of the Fredericksburg region. Whites make up 62 percent of the total of those who’ve gotten two shots or Pfizer or Moderna or the single dose of Johnson & Johnson. They’re followed by Blacks at 19 percent; Latinos, 10 percent; Asians and other races, 4 percent each; and Native Americans, less than 1 percent.
While studies across Virginia and the nation have shown the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on people of color, local dynamics are painting a different picture—at least in recent weeks.
Since the first of October, 21 of the 25 local people who’ve died from the virus have been white residents. That’s 84 percent of the total when whites make up 65 percent of the health district’s population, according to the state health department. It bases its population and race estimates on 2019 National Center for Health statistics.
In addition, deaths are coming to younger people, but health officials nationwide have cited that trend in the wake of the highly contagious delta variant. Locally, 10 of the 25 people who died were in their 70s and 80s while 15 represented younger age groups.
Seven were in their 60s; four in their 50s; three in their 40s and one in his 30s, according to the state.
Even though new cases and hospitalizations have fallen dramatically in recent weeks—and continue to come down—deaths are still being reported from the delta surge. Five additional deaths have been reported since Friday, bringing the death toll from COVID-19 to 357 people in the Rappahannock Area Health District. That includes 151 people in Spotsylvania; 106 in Stafford; 51 in Caroline; 26 in Fredericksburg; and 23 in King George.
In addition, 86 people have died from COVID-19 in both Culpeper and Fauquier counties; 58 in Orange County; and 34 in Westmoreland County.
Statewide, the death total topped the 14,000-mark on Tuesday as Virginia inches closer to reporting a million cases of the virus since the pandemic began. As of Tuesday, 929,244 people have been infected with COVID-19 since March 2020.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425