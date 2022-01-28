Make-A-Wish needs more volunteers to help grant wishes

“I had no idea it was happening,” Graeme said. “We went to the grocery store with my dad and when we got back it was sitting in the yard.”

The second-grader told his mother he thinks he knows why Make-A-Wish “does what they do for kids who have spent so much time in the hospital” and lived through other “scary things.”

“They try to make it OK by giving you an opportunity to have fun,” Graeme said.

The Greater Virginia chapter of Make-A-Wish serves the Fredericksburg area and is trying to “make it OK” for other children with critical medical conditions. The pandemic has brought a halt to travel—because the young people with fragile immune systems couldn’t risk exposure to COVID-19—but the organization has found other ways to grant wishes, said Caroline Browell, marketing and communications director.

It just needs some people to act as genies and make connections virtually instead of in person.

“We have a critical need for volunteers,” Browell said. “They really are the backbone and heart of our organization and not having enough wish granters really does impact the process.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}