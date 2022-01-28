Make-A-Wish needs more volunteers to help grant wishes

Kelly Shannon has seen her firstborn endure cancer treatments as a toddler then deal with continuing side effects, both from the disease and the medicine to cure it.
Some of those memories came to mind last month as she watched Graeme, now 8, enjoy an experience completely opposite from the difficult times earlier in his life. He reveled in the pure joy and total surprise of receiving a new trailer for camping trips from the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Graeme had always dreamed of seeing the Northern Lights and brown bears catching salmon in Alaska, but when COVID-19 hit, the foundation had to tweak its offerings. Instead of sending him off on an adventure, it brought the opportunity for outdoor exploration to him—and Graeme couldn’t have been happier.
“It’s really cool and I think we have a lot of stuff we need to do before it’s ready for camping,” Graeme said about the equipment, called a Taxa Outdoors Woolly Bear. It’s a pull-behind camping base station with room for coolers and cooking equipment, fishing gear and tents.
Graeme said he can’t wait to try it out with his parents, Kelly and Ross Shannon, and younger brothers, Macklin, 6, and Connelly, 5. He’s been thinking about destinations, near and far, since the trailer arrived in early December at the family’s home in Caroline County.
“I had no idea it was happening,” Graeme said. “We went to the grocery store with my dad and when we got back it was sitting in the yard.”
The second-grader told his mother he thinks he knows why Make-A-Wish “does what they do for kids who have spent so much time in the hospital” and lived through other “scary things.”
“They try to make it OK by giving you an opportunity to have fun,” Graeme said.
The Greater Virginia chapter of Make-A-Wish serves the Fredericksburg area and is trying to “make it OK” for other children with critical medical conditions. The pandemic has brought a halt to travel—because the young people with fragile immune systems couldn’t risk exposure to COVID-19—but the organization has found other ways to grant wishes, said Caroline Browell, marketing and communications director.
It just needs some people to act as genies and make connections virtually instead of in person.
“We have a critical need for volunteers,” Browell said. “They really are the backbone and heart of our organization and not having enough wish granters really does impact the process.”
There are eight children in the Fredericksburg region who haven’t gotten their wishes yet because there aren’t enough volunteers to process the requests, she said.
Founded in 1980 in Phoenix, Make-A-Wish works to bring some cheer to children facing critical medical issues. It’s commonly thought that only those who are terminally ill are helped, but that’s not the case, Browell said.
About half of the eligible children, who can be between 2 1/2 to 18 when they’re referred for wishes, have pediatric cancer. The others face an assortment of other issues including cardiac or genetic conditions.
“It really runs the gamut,” Browell said.
Graeme was 2 when he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a type of bone cancer in which the marrow makes too many white blood cells. He received treatment for 3 1/2 years and continues to deal with some of the side effects such as not growing at a normal rate.
“It’s hard to go down the laundry list of things that happened as a result of treatment,” his mother said. “We’re just super thankful to have him with us.”
A similar kind of gratitude prompted Leslie McMillion of Stafford County to become a wish granter. She saw the impact Make-A-Wish Foundation had on her daughter, Mia, when she was dealing with a type of epilepsy that wasn’t under control then. Now 16, Mia was able to go to Disney World—a popular destination before the pandemic—and her mother was so appreciative of the love and concern shown by wish granters that she wanted “to make a difference in somebody’s life like that.”
Granters are always assigned in pairs, so McMillion and another volunteer worked with a family whose young daughter got a shopping spree because she wasn’t able to visit Disney. Browell said others have received puppies, playsets, art supplies or camping equipment, as Graeme did.
Virtual visits also are arranged with children’s favorite celebrities.
McMillion has continued to keep in touch with the family she helped because the granters who worked with Mia did that.
“Those ladies were so wonderful, they would go on vacation and send Mia something,” McMillion said. “They made her feel like people, other than her family, were thinking about her and caring about her. It makes a big difference to a kid who’s always in the doctor’s office and maybe doesn’t get to see family as much.”
That difference has become even more pronounced because of “the pressure of isolation and how different things are with COVID,” Browell said. “The world changed for you and for me drastically in March 2020 but the reality is this has been our wish families’ experiences forever. The joy of a wish is really life-changing for them right now.”
Anyone interested in volunteering with Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia can contact Jenna Peterson at jpeterson@va.wish.org or 804/571-1275. The organization has training scheduled for new volunteers on Feb. 19 and April 23.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425