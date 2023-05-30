Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

An Orange County man was killed Sunday night in a two-vehicle crash, police said.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey said the crash took place at 9:30 p.m. on North Madison Road in Orange. A 2002 Nissan Frontier was heading south when it rear-ended a 2016 Honda Civic.

Coffey said the Frontier then ran off the right side of the road and struck an unoccupied building. The Frontier driver, 57-year-old Jeffrey S. McDaniel of Gordonsville, died at the scene.

The Honda driver, a 19-year-old Orange woman, was not injured. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, police said.

Coffey said police believe a medical emergency was a factor in the crash.