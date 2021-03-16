Man accused of stealing airbags from Stafford auto auction

A Stafford County man was arrested early Sunday and charged with stealing airbags from an auto auction, authorities said.

Stafford Sheriff's spokeswoman Sarah Maroney said deputies were called at 3:38 a.m. about suspicious activity at Insurance Auto Auctions at 15 Le Way Drive. Live security footage showed someone unlawfully on the property.

Deputies surrounded the property as an employee arrived to allow access to the rear of the business. Three deputies began searching and saw a flashlight in the distance, Maroney said. As they approached the suspect and ordered him to stop, the man ran toward the fence line, she said.

The suspect was seen throwing a backpack over the fence before he stopped running and surrendered to the deputies. Four airbags that had been removed from vehicles at the business were found in the backpack, along with tools and a vehicle lock-out kit, Maroney said.

Matias Sierra, 22, was charged with four counts of breaking and entering, four counts of vehicle tampering, possession of burglary tools, entering property to damage and possession of stolen property with the intent to sell. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

