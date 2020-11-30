 Skip to main content
Man charged in Spotsylvania slaying gets prison time for hospital tirade
Man charged in Spotsylvania slaying gets prison time for hospital tirade

A King George County man who is awaiting trial on a murder charge in Spotsylvania County was ordered Monday to serve just over three years in prison for a tirade last year at Stafford Hospital that took place while he was already in custody.

William Gerard McDowney, 40, was sentenced in Stafford Circuit Court to a total of eight years, with all but three years and two months suspended. He had previously pleaded guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer and destruction of property as the result of an Oct. 11, 2019, incident at Stafford Hospital.

McDowney was already in custody for his alleged role in a Spotsylvania homicide when he was taken to a hospital in the custody of the Rappahannock Regional Jail, which is in Stafford not far from the hospital. According to evidence presented by prosecutor Philip Chichester, McDowney requested a turkey sandwich and potato chips, but was told he could not eat until certain testing was completed.

McDowney became irate, pulled his hand out of its restraint and began cursing and damaging property in the hospital room, the evidence showed. He caused a total of $7,718 in damages, including damage to a television, a wall vacuum, an IV pole and a telemetry box.

He also threatened the jail officers who had accompanied him, along with hospital security, saying he would knock them out and “grab your [expletive] gun and shoot you.”

Extra security and Stafford deputies were summoned to the scene to get McDowney under control.

He was in custody on charges involving the Aug. 12, 2019, slaying of 18-year-old James M. Wallin, who was killed outside his home on Matti Hill Court in Spotsylvania.

According to evidence presented in Spotsylvania court hearings, McDowney and his codefendant, Augustus Rhodes, went there looking for a man and mistakenly thought Wallin was the person they were looking for.

After having a gun put to his head, Wallin shot Rhodes, but was killed by a shot to the back during the altercation.

The cases against McDowney and Rhodes continue to linger in Spotsylvania Circuit Court, where a status hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

