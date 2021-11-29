Man charged in stabbing death of Spotsylvania woman

A Spotsylvania County man has been charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a woman found inside her home Sunday, authorities said.
Chris Lee–Thompson Stevens, 28, was taken into custody about two hours after the slaying, Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said Monday. He is accused of killing 33-year-old Jordan Diggins at her home in the 11000 block of Taney Drive in Spotsylvania.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, a woman called 911 at 11:26 a.m. Sunday to report that the victim’s child had called her and reported that the woman was fighting with her boyfriend. Deputies went to the home knowing that two children, ages 8 and 4, were possibly inside, Skebo said .
Skebo said deputies entered the townhouse and found no one except the woman, who was dead from severe upper body trauma.
A search for the suspect and the children began immediately, and at 12:49 p.m. a detective spotted the children with the suspect in the woods behind Courthouse Elementary School off Courthouse Road. When the suspect saw the detective approaching, Skebo said, he ran off with the children.
Detectives soon found the unharmed children in the Crown Grant subdivision, where they had been abandoned by the suspect, authorities said. Stevens is not the father of the children, authorities said.
According to Skebo, Stevens was taken into custody at 1:33 p.m. after a deputy spotted him coming out of the woods in the 9700 block of Leavells Road and getting into a car. The car was stopped and Stevens was taken into custody without incident, he said.
Stevens is also charged with two counts of abduction and violating a protective order. He is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404