Man charged in stabbing death of Spotsylvania woman

A Spotsylvania County man has been charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a woman found inside her home Sunday, authorities said.

Chris Lee–Thompson Stevens, 28, was taken into custody about two hours after the slaying, Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said Monday. He is accused of killing 33-year-old Jordan Diggins at her home in the 11000 block of Taney Drive in Spotsylvania.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a woman called 911 at 11:26 a.m. Sunday to report that the victim’s child had called her and reported that the woman was fighting with her boyfriend. Deputies went to the home knowing that two children, ages 8 and 4, were possibly inside, Skebo said .

Skebo said deputies entered the townhouse and found no one except the woman, who was dead from severe upper body trauma.

A search for the suspect and the children began immediately, and at 12:49 p.m. a detective spotted the children with the suspect in the woods behind Courthouse Elementary School off Courthouse Road. When the suspect saw the detective approaching, Skebo said, he ran off with the children.