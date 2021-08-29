Man dies in accident on I-95 in Caroline County

A Chantilly man was killed Saturday in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 95 in Caroline County, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Virginia State Police Sgt. Dylan Davenport said a 2016 Ford truck was heading north at 3:25 a.m., about a mile south of the Ladysmith exit, when it ran off the road to the left and struck some trees.

The driver, 58-year-old Darin W. Colhouer, died at the scene. Another man who was a passenger in the vehicle was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both men were wearing seat belts, Davenport said. Police believe that a medical emergency may have been a factor in the crash.