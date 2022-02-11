Man gets 10-year prison sentence for shooting at Stafford deputies

A man who fired shots during an eight-hour standoff with members of the Stafford Sheriff’s Office in 2018 was ordered Friday to serve 10 years in prison.

Judge Victoria Willis’ sentence was the maximum active time that 39-year-old Brandon John Hunt could have received under the terms of a plea agreement. He was sentenced to a total of 25 years, with all but 10 suspended.

Hunt previously entered Alford pleas to attempted malicious wounding of a law-enforcement officer and two counts of assault on a law-enforcement officer.

According to court records, Hunt’s soon-to-be former wife called 911 the evening of Nov. 30, 2018, after hearing her husband fire a shot inside the home on Empress Alexander Place in the Hartwood area. The woman, their two children and another child were in the house when the woman thought Hunt may have committed suicide.

Deputies surrounded the house after getting the woman and the children to safety. Over the next several hours, they repeatedly tried to get Hunt to come out, and he repeatedly refused.

Deputies were leery about entering the home out of concern that Hunt, a former law enforcement officer who had served in the military, wanted to commit “suicide by cop,” court records state.

That concern was heightened by text messages Hunt was sending to his wife’s phone, which was being monitored by police. The texts included such statements as, “I’m going to die tonight, but not before I take these disrespectful [expletive] out,” and, “Let them come in . . . I’m going to kill them all.”

By the time deputies finally entered the house early Dec. 1 using a specially outfitted tractor, Hunt had already fired multiple random shots. He fired two rounds through the closed master bedroom door when deputies began coming in. No one was hurt.

Hunt Friday testified that he doesn’t remember large chunks of that night, but insisted that he never tried to hurt anyone. He apologized to the Sheriff’s Office for his actions and credited its members with resolving the incident without anyone getting hurt.

Prosecutors Ed Lustig and Sarah Watkins urged Willis to give Hunt the entire 10 years. They said mitigating factors had already been taken into account when the plea agreement was offered.

Lustig scoffed at Hunt’s claim that he wouldn’t have hurt anyone. “He was upset about his relationship with his wife and he was dripping with contempt for the Sheriff’s Office,” Lustig said.

Hunt’s attorney, Casey Stevens, asked Willis for mercy. He said Hunt was clearly suffering from mental health issues and has already lost his wife, children, home and career.

“There was shooting, but no one was shot,” Stevens said. “If he intended to shoot law enforcement, he would have done it.”

Hunt has already served more than three years.

