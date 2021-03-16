Man gets 20 years for molesting Fredericksburg girl

A man who sexually molested a girl in Fredericksburg in 2019 was ordered Tuesday to serve 20 years in prison.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Odilon Gonzalez-Villa, 45, was sentenced by Judge Gordon Willis in Fredericksburg Circuit Court to a total of 45 years, with 25 years suspended. He had previously pleaded guilty to animate object sexual penetration, aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties.

Prosecutor Elizabeth Humphries agreed to drop other charges, including rape, in exchange for the guilty pleas. Humphries said the victim, who is now in her early teens, and her mother preferred the deal over having the child testify at a trial.

According to court records, the crimes that Gonzalez-Villa pleaded guilty to took place between May and July of 2019. The victim's mother learned about the abuse last year and contacted the city police department.

Gonzalez-Villa was arrested April 10 and has been in jail ever since. He was represented by defense attorney Thaddeus Furlong.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.