Man gets 30-year prison sentence for home-invasion killing in Fredericksburg

A masked intruder who shot and killed a Fredericksburg man in front of his two young children and others in late 2019 was ordered Monday to serve 30 years in prison.
Darian L. Wilhoit Jones, 21, pleaded guilty in Fredericksburg Circuit Court to first-degree murder and three other charges. Wilhoit Jones killed 34-year-old Jamil Washington on Dec. 14, 2019, at Washington's residence in the 1200 block of Kenmore Avenue.
As part of a plea agreement, Wilhoit Jones was sentenced to a total of life plus 23 years, with all but 30 years suspended. Five other charges were dropped as part of the deal.
Wilhoit Jones had been scheduled to plead guilty last week, but decided at that time not to take the deal. He was back in court Monday for a scheduled hearing on other matters related to his case, but decided instead to plead guilty.
According to the evidence presented by Commonwealth's Attorney LaBravia Jenkins, Washington was home that night with his children, his girlfriend and his brother. A Christmas tree was in a box by the front door, and Washington had planned to set up the tree for the children. But first, he was going out to meet with someone.
When he opened the door, three masked men were standing there. Jenkins said Wilhoit Jones immediately shot and killed Washington at the door.
The intruders then entered the home. Jakiesha Noakes was on the couch with the children, Jenkins said. The gunman pointed the gun at her but did not fire.
Derrick Washington had gotten under a loveseat that he had been sitting on. He was shot in the leg before the intruders fled, according to the evidence.
Kenneth Rivers, Wilhoit Jones' father, called police the next night and said he had a taped telephone conversation in which Wilhoit Jones admitted to killing Washington, who Rivers described as Rivers' best friend. He said his son claimed he only intended to rob Washington, but had to shoot him after the victim reached for his gun.
Jenkins said the surviving witnesses said Washington was shot so quickly that he wouldn't have had time to reach for any gun.
Court records show that police got Rivers to contact his son again and heard details that only someone who'd been at the scene could have known. Wilhoit was eventually lured to a motel in Prince William County and was arrested early Dec. 16, 2019, when he got there.
Jenkins said Wilhoit Jones has been unwilling to identify his accomplices and their identities remain unknown. Another young man was charged early on in the investigation, but that charge was later dropped.
