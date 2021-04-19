Man gets 30-year prison sentence for home-invasion killing in Fredericksburg

The intruders then entered the home. Jakiesha Noakes was on the couch with the children, Jenkins said. The gunman pointed the gun at her but did not fire.

Derrick Washington had gotten under a loveseat that he had been sitting on. He was shot in the leg before the intruders fled, according to the evidence.

Kenneth Rivers, Wilhoit Jones' father, called police the next night and said he had a taped telephone conversation in which Wilhoit Jones admitted to killing Washington, who Rivers described as Rivers' best friend. He said his son claimed he only intended to rob Washington, but had to shoot him after the victim reached for his gun.

Jenkins said the surviving witnesses said Washington was shot so quickly that he wouldn't have had time to reach for any gun.

Court records show that police got Rivers to contact his son again and heard details that only someone who'd been at the scene could have known. Wilhoit was eventually lured to a motel in Prince William County and was arrested early Dec. 16, 2019, when he got there.

Jenkins said Wilhoit Jones has been unwilling to identify his accomplices and their identities remain unknown. Another young man was charged early on in the investigation, but that charge was later dropped.

