Man gets 40 years in prison for killing friend with baseball bat in Stafford

A man who inexplicably beat his friend to death with a baseball bat more than two years ago was ordered Monday to serve 40 years in prison.
Matthew David Roberson, 44, killed 54-year-old Larry Dean Roberson on Nov. 25, 2018, at Larry Roberson's home on Newton Road in southern Stafford County. The victim was sleeping in a recliner when Matthew Roberson hit him in the head about 10 times with a metal bat.
Judge Charles Sharp's sentence in Stafford Circuit Court was toward the top of the recommended state sentencing guidelines, which called for an active sentence of between 24 to nearly 43 years. Roberson had previously pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and grand larceny from a person.
According to the evidence, Matthew Roberson frequently visited Larry Roberson at the victim's home. There was no evidence of any prior conflict between the two men, and Matthew Roberson said again Monday that the victim hadn't done anything to him and that he still doesn't know why he killed him.
The two men were not related, according to the victim's family members, though Matthew Roberson's mother had married the first cousin of Larry Roberson's father.
The evidence showed that after the slaying, Roberson took the victim's bank card and went shopping, used an ATM and purchased drugs.
"He went about his business after murdering a man as if it never happened," prosecutor Philip Chichester said Monday.
Larry Roberson's battered body was discovered a few hours after the brutal slaying by a friend who had come to get him to ride to the dump. Matthew Roberson was arrested five days later at a home in Spotsylvania County and has been in custody since.
Before sentencing Roberson, Sharp heard emotional testimony from two of the victim's sisters and his ex-wife. The ex-wife, Brandi Sorrow, testified that Larry Roberson remained her best friend and that his death has been devastating to their two children.
"Nothing is the same anymore," Sorrow said. "I just miss everything."
Barbara Roberson, Matthew Roberson's mother, said she was "utterly shocked" to learn what her son had done. She said he and the victim were friends and that her son had stayed at Larry Roberson's home multiple times.
Chichester asked Sharp to impose a life sentence, saying it was merited because of the brutality and senselessness of the crime.
Defense attorneys Ghislaine Storr Burks and Joshua Parrett asked Sharp to sentence Roberson within the guidelines. They put on evidence of extensive mental health and substance abuse issues, and pointed out that he had no prior convictions involving violence.
"This is not a violent person in nature or character," Storr Burks said. "This was a moment of psychosis."
Just before his sentence was announced, Roberson turned toward the victim's family and said he hopes one day they can forgive him.
"I'm sorry for y'all's loss and my loss, too," he said. "I think about it every day."
Sharp said it disturbed him that no motive for the slaying ever came to light and called the brutality of the attack "nothing short of terrifying."
