Man gets 40 years in prison for killing friend with baseball bat in Stafford

A man who inexplicably beat his friend to death with a baseball bat more than two years ago was ordered Monday to serve 40 years in prison.

Matthew David Roberson, 44, killed 54-year-old Larry Dean Roberson on Nov. 25, 2018, at Larry Roberson's home on Newton Road in southern Stafford County. The victim was sleeping in a recliner when Matthew Roberson hit him in the head about 10 times with a metal bat.

Judge Charles Sharp's sentence in Stafford Circuit Court was toward the top of the recommended state sentencing guidelines, which called for an active sentence of between 24 to nearly 43 years. Roberson had previously pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and grand larceny from a person.

According to the evidence, Matthew Roberson frequently visited Larry Roberson at the victim's home. There was no evidence of any prior conflict between the two men, and Matthew Roberson said again Monday that the victim hadn't done anything to him and that he still doesn't know why he killed him.

The two men were not related, according to the victim's family members, though Matthew Roberson's mother had married the first cousin of Larry Roberson's father.

The evidence showed that after the slaying, Roberson took the victim's bank card and went shopping, used an ATM and purchased drugs.