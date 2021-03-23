Man gets prison time for assaulting Stafford deputy—twice

A man who assaulted a Stafford County Sheriff's deputy while he was free on bond for another series of incidents that included an assault on the same deputy was ordered this week to serve three and a half years in prison.

Silvano Avelar Castro, 22, of Stafford, was sentenced by Judge J. Martin Bass to a total of 24 years in prison, with all but three and a half suspended. He had previously pleaded guilty to eight offenses, including two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, DUI and two counts of hit and run.

As part of a plea agreement, a number of other charges were dropped.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Philip Chichester, the first series of charges took place on July 14, 2019, when Avelar Castro rear-ended a vehicle near the intersection of Garrisonville Road (State Route 610) and Salisbury Drive in North Stafford. He then rear-ended another vehicle, striking it with enough force to cause the vehicle to jump the median dividing the east and westbound lanes.

A passenger in the second vehicle got a partial tag number while Avelar Castro continued onto U.S. 1. He headed north on U.S. 1 and entered the Staybridge Suites parking lot. A witness followed Avelar Castro to the parking lot and reported his location to police.