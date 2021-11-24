Man sentenced for Fredericksburg robbery, bomb threats

A 54-year-old man who robbed a woman at knifepoint and threatened to bomb a pair of houses and a business in July said he has had a drug problem most of his life and asked the judge for a lighter sentence than state guidelines suggested.

The plea didn’t work for Michael Blake, who already had convictions for bank robbery and malicious wounding before he went on a July crime spree in Fredericksburg. He said the crimes were spurred by his need to pay for his cocaine habit.

He was sentenced Wednesday in Fredericksburg Circuit Court to 35 years in prison, with all but 17 years suspended. The sentencing guidelines suggested a maximum of 18 years and seven months.

Blake was convicted in September of robbery with a deadly weapon, extortion, threatening to burn or bomb, abduction and possessing an explosive device or firebomb. Other charges were dropped as part of a plea agreement.

In court, Blake said he didn’t plan to rob the first victim. He said he was high on cocaine and from drinking about a dozen beers.

“Everything spiraled out of control,” Blake said, adding that he doesn’t remember the later threats.