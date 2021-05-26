Man shot by Spotsylvania deputy is released from hospital

The Spotsylvania man who was shot multiple times by a county deputy last month has been discharged from the hospital, his lawyer announced Wednesday.

Attorney David E. Haynes of the Cochran firm in Washington said that 32-year-old Isiah Brown was released Tuesday and will continue his rehabilitation at home. Haynes said doctors told the family eight bullets were found in Brown’s body, along with two exit wounds.

Brown was shot early April 21 during an incident in the 12200 block of Catharpin Road. The same deputy who’d given Brown a ride home earlier that night after his car broke down returned to Catharpin Road after Brown made a 911 call.

The portion of the 911 call released shortly after the shooting indicates the deputy thought that Brown had a gun, when he was actually on a portable phone talking to a dispatcher.

After Brown made a complaint that the dispatcher said did not merit a call to 911, Brown made a comment about killing his brother and initially told the dispatcher he had a gun. But he later said at least twice that he didn’t have a gun. State police said no gun was found on Brown.