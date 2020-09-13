Manassas couple scores top prize in Free Lance–Star's Itty Bitty City contest

The Free Lance–Star’s 16th annual Itty Bitty City Scavenger Hunt provided some relief from the cooped-up COVID-19 feeling, as residents and visitors wandered the streets of downtown Fredericksburg looking for the 39 images in this year’s hunt.
First-place winner George DeRaymond and his wife, Stephanie, of Manassas found most of the images in a single day.
“Because it’s a bit of a drive, we make a day of it and try to find as many as we can,” he said. “We went last Friday, right before the deadline, and found the final ones.”
DeRaymond, retired from the government, said he and his retired-teacher wife love puzzles and scavenger hunts.
The ballot box near the FredNats store on Caroline Street was the last clue they solved. In this case, the hint—which mentioned diamonds—threw them off, and the color of the box had changed since the photo was taken.
“We were looking all over around all the jewelry stores,” DeRaymond said.
They finally resorted to calling another hunter, former coworker and Stafford County resident Mike Wanless. DeRaymond first heard about the hunt from Wanless several years ago and has made the hunt an annual tradition ever since.
“I told him that we didn’t want the answer, but we asked if it was around one of the jewelry stores,” he said.
Wanless told him it wasn’t, and mentioned sports. That was all the DeRaymonds needed to finish the hunt.
Others said the clue at the “LOVE” sign in the park was the most difficult, “but something just clicked for us,” DeRaymond said. “We thought right away it was the sign in the park.”
But it wasn’t until the last day that they realized the photo taken was of the back of the sign rather than the front.
DeRaymond wins $400 in gift cards to downtown businesses. And he’s got a pretty good idea of how to spend at least some of it.
“I probably owe Mike a dinner for telling us about it,” he said. “I wish we would have known about it earlier, because we’d have been doing it even longer. It’s a really neat idea.”
Powell’s Furniture and Mattress sponsored this year’s hunt, with prizes provided by the Fredericksburg Department of Economic Development and Tourism.
Laura L. Hutchison is a former reporter and editor at The Free Lance–Star. She is now an English teacher in Delaware.
