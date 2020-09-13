 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Manassas couple scores top prize in Free Lance–Star's Itty Bitty City contest
0 comments
top story

Manassas couple scores top prize in Free Lance–Star's Itty Bitty City contest

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Manassas couple scores top prize in Free Lance–Star's Itty Bitty City contest

Stephanie and George DeRaymond are winners.

 handout

The Free Lance–Star’s 16th annual Itty Bitty City Scavenger Hunt provided some relief from the cooped-up COVID-19 feeling, as residents and visitors wandered the streets of downtown Fredericksburg looking for the 39 images in this year’s hunt.

First-place winner George DeRaymond and his wife, Stephanie, of Manassas found most of the images in a single day.

“Because it’s a bit of a drive, we make a day of it and try to find as many as we can,” he said. “We went last Friday, right before the deadline, and found the final ones.”

DeRaymond, retired from the government, said he and his retired-teacher wife love puzzles and scavenger hunts.

The ballot box near the FredNats store on Caroline Street was the last clue they solved. In this case, the hint—which mentioned diamonds—threw them off, and the color of the box had changed since the photo was taken.

“We were looking all over around all the jewelry stores,” DeRaymond said.

They finally resorted to calling another hunter, former coworker and Stafford County resident Mike Wanless. DeRaymond first heard about the hunt from Wanless several years ago and has made the hunt an annual tradition ever since.

“I told him that we didn’t want the answer, but we asked if it was around one of the jewelry stores,” he said.

Wanless told him it wasn’t, and mentioned sports. That was all the DeRaymonds needed to finish the hunt.

Others said the clue at the “LOVE” sign in the park was the most difficult, “but something just clicked for us,” DeRaymond said. “We thought right away it was the sign in the park.”

But it wasn’t until the last day that they realized the photo taken was of the back of the sign rather than the front.

DeRaymond wins $400 in gift cards to downtown businesses. And he’s got a pretty good idea of how to spend at least some of it.

“I probably owe Mike a dinner for telling us about it,” he said. “I wish we would have known about it earlier, because we’d have been doing it even longer. It’s a really neat idea.”

Powell’s Furniture and Mattress sponsored this year’s hunt, with prizes provided by the Fredericksburg Department of Economic Development and Tourism.

Laura L. Hutchison is a former reporter and editor at The Free Lance–Star. She is now an English teacher in Delaware.

2020 ITTY BITTY CITY WINNERS

First ($400 in downtown gift cards): George DeRaymond, Manassas

Second ($250 in downtown gift cards): Rose Fanara, Fredericksburg

Third ($50 in downtown gift cards each): Steven Hill, Fredericksburg; Sara Dowd, Stafford; Sean Thacker, Fredericksburg; Rebecca Bezdan, Woodford; Philip Watt, Spotsylvania; Jackie Strickland, Doswell; Erin Hughes, Fredericksburg. 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert