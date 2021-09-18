Marine and his wife aid Afghan linguist seeking asylum

Marine Lt. Col. Breck Perry came to know “E.Z.” while stationed in Jalalabad, in the eastern part of Afghanistan.

“E.Z. was our platoon linguist,” said Perry, who is now stationed at Marine Corps Base Quantico. “I developed a friendship with him and I trusted him. He got us out of a couple of tight spots.”

E.Z. is one of thousands of Afghan nationals who served alongside U.S. forces as linguists, interpreters and scouts during 20 years of military operations in Afghanistan. All are eligible for an easier way to American citizenship for their service to the U.S., through the Afghan Special Immigration Visa program.

Critics say the SIV program, launched in 2009, has had missteps since its creation and the delays in processing applications have led to lapses in medical paperwork and passports. This has left thousands of SIVs with no way out of Afghanistan, and now there are no U.S. forces on the ground to support them.

“They weren’t wanting to come to the U.S. because they believed in their country and the U.S. commitment to them,” said Fredericksburg immigration attorney Jennifer Cervantes. “But now that the U.S. is abandoning them, now they are turning to us, applying for these visas.”