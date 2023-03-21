The Marine Corps 17.75K will take place Saturday, March 25, at Prince William Forest Park, and will cause some road closures and delays.

More than 3,000 runners will begin running the 11.03-mile course at 7 a.m., with the last participant estimated to finish about 11 a.m., according to a news release from the he Marine Corps Marathon Organization.

Significant delays should be expected between 4:30 a.m. and noon Saturday.

The biggest delays will be seen on State Route 234 between Waterway and Country Club drives in Prince William County. Expect the following closures and detours:

Pleasant Road will be closed to vehicular traffic from 5:30 a.m. to noon.

One southbound lane and one northbound lane of Route 234 will be closed from 3:45 a.m. until end of the event.

Southbound Route 234 will be closed to all traffic from 6:30 a.m. until the start line clears, estimated to be about 7:30 a.m.

South Route 234 traffic will be detoured onto Waterway Drive starting at 6:30 a.m. Traffic will be rerouted to Route 234 at Country Club Drive.

Participants and spectators will be able to park in several lots along Route 234. It is recommended for runners to carpool and park at the following lots and use the provided shuttles:

Route 234 commuter lot, 17300 Dumfries Road

Quantico Center (Fettler Commercial Buildings), 3850 Fettler Park Drive, Dumfries

Grace Church, 17100 Van Buren Road, Dumfries

Secondary parking is available at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle.

The designated shuttles will transport participants back and forth between the start/finish area at Montclair Tabernacle Church of God before and after the event. The free shuttles will begin operating at 4:30 a.m., with the last pre-event shuttle departing the parking lots at 6:20 a.m. Post-event shuttles will begin running shortly after 8:30 a.m. from the 17.75K finish area and return to the designated parking lots. Each bus will be labeled with a destination.

There are also a limited number of parking spaces at Moncure Park and Montclair commuter lot. There will be no shuttle service to those lots.

There is no participant parking at John F. Pattie Elementary School, Washington–Reid Preschool Center or Montclair Tabernacle Church of God.

A limited number of entries remain for the Marine Corps 17.75K. Register at marinemarathon.com until Friday.