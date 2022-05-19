Marine Corps Historic Half returns to live action

After two year years as a virtual event because of the pandemic, runners will actually hit the pavement in Fredericksburg again this weekend for the 15th Marine Corps Historic Half Marathon.

The 13.1-mile half marathon, the 18.1-mile Devil Dog Double and the 5-mile Semper 5ive races will bring thousands of runners to Fredericksburg on Sunday.

“This is our largest live event since the pandemic” hit in 2020, Kristen Loflin, Marine Corps Marathon Organization spokesperson, said Wednesday.

She said having runners return to the streets of Fredericksburg for this year’s race “is a nice, bring you back to reality” situation.

Loflin said more than 6,000 runners have entered the three races. Participants include virtual runners, who can run the same distance in another location and track it to be included as part of the races.

Things are set to kick off Friday during the Healthy Lifestyle Expo opening ceremonies, starting at 3:30 p.m. at the Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center.

The races start early Sunday morning.

The Marine Corps Historic Half begins and ends in Central Park, with runners winding through the city’s historic downtown and eventually hitting the brutal stretch run up Hospital Hill. The race starts at 7 a.m.

The start line for the Historic Half and Devil Dog Double will be at the Expo & Convention Center. Runners will cross the finish line at the Virginia Credit Union stadium, where the Fredericksburg Nationals play.

The Semper 5ive race will start at James Monroe High School.

There will be bands and entertainment along the Historic Half route, along with an animal petting area.

The races will lead to closures and delays on sections of more than 30 streets throughout Fredericksburg from 5 a.m. through 1:30 p.m., including Carl D. Silver Parkway, Gordon W. Shelton Parkway, Princess Anne Street, Cowan Boulevard, Fall Hill Avenue, Hospital Drive, William Street and State Route 3.

Event organizers have produced a map with parking areas for visitors, which shows Central Park and the field at the Fall Hill and Carl D. Silver Parkway intersection as the primary locations.

