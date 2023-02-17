Two famous American flags raised by U.S. Marines during the Battle of Iwo Jima in February 1945 are on public display at Quantico’s National Museum of the Marine Corps through March 26.

On Feb. 23, 1945, four days after their arrival on Iwo Jima, Marines placed the first American flag high atop Mount Suribachi, an extinct volcano that forms the narrow southern tip of the island 750 miles south of Tokyo. When the slopes were completely clear of enemy resistance later that afternoon, a larger, second U.S. flag was mounted to a more permanent metal flagpole in the same location by Marines and a Navy Corpsman from E Company, 2nd Battalion, 28th Marines.

Although several photographers were nearby and witnessed the event, it was combat photographer Joe Rosenthal who captured the iconic snapshot that earned him a Pulitzer prize that same year.

Near the end of World War II, Congress commissioned American sculptor Felix de Weldon to construct a statue based on Rosenthal’s photograph. Within one year, de Weldon had carved a limestone statue of the photograph that now stands at the main gate of Marine Corps Base Quantico. On Nov. 10, 1954, the 179th anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps, President Dwight D. Eisenhower dedicated the bronze Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington.

More than 50 years later, the Rosenthal photograph would again inspire architects who designed Quantico’s National Museum of the Marine Corps. From the angle of the second flag being raised, architects created a central feature for the museum: a 210-foot steel mast anchoring the main lobby that supports a ribbed, conical skylight to permanently evoke the image of the famous flag-raising at Mount Suribachi.

Each year, to memorialize the anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima that began Feb. 19, 1945, and ended over a month later, on March 26, museum curators in Quantico exhibit the flags while volunteers and staff members of the museum share the history of the battle in which more than 6,100 Marines lost their lives.

All events at the museum are free and open to the public at the museum. For more information, call 703/784-6107 or visit usmcmuseum.com.