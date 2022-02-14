Marker tells 'long overdue' truth of 1950 civil rights protest in Fredericksburg

Roger “Jack” Williams relocated to Fredericksburg from Spotsylvania County as a high school senior in 1949 following the death of his grandmother, who was raising him.

When Williams moved in with his uncle in the Mayfield neighborhood, he had no idea he’d become a part of Fredericksburg history by the end of the school year.

Williams is one of four surviving members of the Walker–Grant High School Class of 1950.

At the time, the 27-person class was the largest in the history of Walker–Grant, which was the city’s Black high school during segregation.

The graduates were expecting a large turnout for their ceremony. So class President James Walker, with help from three civic leaders in the city, filed an application to use the Fredericksburg Community Center (now named the Dorothy Hart Community Center).

The permit was denied because the facility was for whites only.

“It made you feel like a second-class citizen,” Williams said, “like you didn’t belong with the whites.”

After an appeal, city officials allowed use of the community center, but no Black graduate or guest was allowed to enter the ceremony through the front door.

The ruling set off one of the first known civil rights protests in Fredericksburg as graduates marched in their caps and gowns to the community center with a sign stating “This Entrance Closed to Us.”

Nearly 72 years after that demonstration on June 6, 1950, Fredericksburg officials recognized the protest with a historical marker placed in front of the Dorothy Hart Community Center.

Approximately 150 attended a ceremony Thursday afternoon as they watched Williams and classmate William “Winky” Noel unveil the marker.

Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw said city officials are proud to recognize the graduates who “had the strength of conscience to stand up and take action long before many others were doing so.”

“I never thought this would happen,” Williams said of the recognition. “You thought it was over with and nobody would ever know the real story.”

City history buff Willie “Sonny” Holmes made sure the story was told.

Holmes said he first learned about the protest during a conversation with Grace Garnett Sprow, one of the members of the class who died in 2020.

City Council has made it an official priority to tell a more inclusive history that highlights the experiences of Blacks in Fredericksburg.

They became aware of the story of the Class of 1950 in 2020 after protests in the city sparked by the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Holmes had a brief conversation with city tourism sales manager Victoria Matthews in September after the unveiling of a historical marker dedicated to the Freedom Riders, who were protesting injustices in the public transportation system in the South in 1961. Fredericksburg was their first stop.

“I said, ‘Ms. Victoria, that’s a nice marker. But those 27 students didn’t spend five minutes in Fredericksburg. These 27 students lived in Fredericksburg and went to school in Fredericksburg. So I couldn’t see how we can’t recognize them,’” Holmes recalled. “That was four months ago, and here we are today.”

Holmes’ persistence earned him recognition at the unveiling ceremony.

Lateefah Muhammad is the daughter of Sprow and her husband Thomas Sprow, who was also a member of the graduating class. Muhammad was the emcee for the event and awarded Holmes a plaque from her family.

Trudy Smith, president of the Mayfield Civic Association, presented Holmes a $2,500 check as seed money to establish the Willie “Sonny” Holmes Local History fund for storytelling, lectures, research and historical preservation.

“I’m grateful to Grace Sprow for telling that story,” Holmes said. “I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. I said, ‘I’ve lived in Fredericksburg my whole life and I’ve never heard that story.’ But today is a new beginning.”

The graduates went on to have their ceremony at Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), whose leaders encouraged the protest.

Noel said he recalls walking from Walker–Grant through the middle of the street the day of the protest with several of his classmates. He said it was a new experience back then, but added that it set the stage for future demonstrations in the city.

“You didn’t realize the significance back then,” Noel said. “It took years to realize what really happened and what really went on.”

The protest rankled city leaders.

Former City Attorney C. O’Conor Goolrick wrote a letter to The Free Lance–Star calling the protest “a childish demonstration” and suggested that “if the city is to be subjected to any more of these trumped-up racial protests, then, in my opinion, the best thing to do is to dispose of [the community center] by sale or lease to private owners.”

According to the history of Shiloh Baptist, the next month, Fredericksburg’s NAACP branch requested use of the community center for a mass meeting to discuss inequality in education, voting rights and an end to discrimination in transportation and other public institutions.

The request was denied because the building had been secured by a white “Youth Canteen.” However, a Black resident who lived nearby noticed the building was never in use at the specified time.

Segregation and discrimination continued in the city, but the graduating class’ protest strengthened the commitment of leaders at Shiloh (Old Site) to pursue change on a local, state and national level, according to the church’s history.

Muhammad praised current city leaders for being committed to telling an inclusive story, saying, “We have to know the truth and this is a truth that’s long overdue.”

“With all the controversies that are coming up today, Critical Race Theory and are we hurting feelings, you have demonstrated the process by which Critical Race Theory works, and comes to the right conclusion where people research, study, communicate, plan, develop and then present and educate a city,” Muhammad said. “So I pray that Virginia watches you for what you are doing today.”

