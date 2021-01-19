Mary Washington giving vaccine bonuses as older residents are frustrated by system

While older residents of the Rappahannock Area Health District are registering by the thousands to express their interest in getting vaccinated against COVID-19—and becoming ever more frustrated because they haven’t gotten appointments—Mary Washington Healthcare is paying its workers to take the shot.
MWHC officials called the $500 bonus a financial incentive to get vaccinated as well as a reward for hard work, said Lisa Henry, marketing director. She likened it to an insurance company’s wellness program, saying those who meet certain parameters—in this case, getting the vaccine—would reap a financial benefit.
“We know not everybody is comfortable with the idea of a new vaccine,” Henry said, “and that’s OK. We’re not mandating the vaccine, but if you get it, we’re going to give you a little bonus.”
She said those who aren’t getting vaccinated because they’re pregnant or have “a true religious or medical exemption” would still qualify for the bonus, to be paid in March. Those who choose not to get vaccinated for other reasons will not, she added.
Henry couldn’t say what percentage of employees have been vaccinated because she said it varies from one department to the next—though she assumed higher rates of frontline workers were getting inoculated. In recent weeks, local health district officials have estimated that about half of the region’s health care workers, which includes staff in hospitals as well as medical practices and urgent-care clinics, were opting for the vaccine.
MWHC isn’t the only health care system offering an incentive. According to national news reports, some hospitals and nursing homes across the country are offering money or gift cards in an attempt to get more staff members protected against a virus that’s done so much damage.
Two long-term care chains—Atria Senior Living and Juniper Communities, which do not have any centers in the Fredericksburg area—require workers to get vaccinated if they want to keep their jobs. There are some limited exceptions.
While some health care workers are hesitant to get vaccinated, those among the older set are not.
“We have received an overwhelming amount of interest among people age 75 and up who would like to receive the vaccine,” said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district.
In the first few days after a signup was offered, more than 8,000 seniors registered on the district’s website to express their interest in being vaccinated. The survey mentioned officials would get back to them in a few weeks to schedule appointments.
The registration system became even more logjammed after last Wednesday, when Gov. Ralph Northam expanded the current tier to include those 65 and older, as well as people 16 to 64 with underlying medical conditions. Also in tier 1b are essential workers such as teachers, fire and rescue personnel and police.
Mary Washington Healthcare, which also is offering vaccines to the public at the Fick Conference Center on its Fredericksburg campus, has filled those slots quickly. In recent days, all appointments have been taken on its website, marywashingtonhealthcare.com. It's now booked through Thursday, and asks those interested to check back at 10 a.m. Friday to see if there are any openings.
Frustration felt by those in line—or those who at least hope they’re in line—is echoed by Billy Jillisky, a Stafford man who is 75 and whose wife is 74.
“We completed the survey for the COVID vaccine and have not seen, nor heard, anything since,” he said. “I have no idea whether or not our survey info is in some queue and is valid or even on the make-an-appointment list. The only way to get the vaccine is to get an appointment, [but] how do you do that when no one answers the phone, no one returns calls and websites are closed?”
Balmes–John said older residents who have completed the health district’s survey do not need to send another one to the revised survey link, redcap.link/rahd_65andup.
“We have their information,” she said, adding that people may get an email about making an appointment, rather than a phone call.
Likewise, she said staff members are working to return the hundreds of phone messages left daily at the call center. The local health district, which covers Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, is recruiting more staff members to work there, including someone who speaks English and Spanish.
Officials from county and city governments have offered their staff support as the health district works to hire more employees, Balmes–John said. More information about its vaccination plan is available at vdh.virginia.gov/Rappahannock.
Just as MWHC isn’t the only facility paying vaccine bonuses, the Rappahannock Area Health District isn’t the only one overwhelmed.
“Please understand that our phones are swamped at this time,” Dr. Wade Kartchner, director of the Rappahannock–Rapidan Health District, wrote in an update on Saturday.
His district includes Culpeper, Fauquier and Orange counties, which paused registration last week but has reopened surveys. Kartchner reminded residents that the vaccine is in short supply in his district and statewide.
“We will be expecting only 600 to 1,500 doses of vaccine each week for the next four to eight weeks and have nearly 25,000 people in the queue,” he said.
Kartchner asked residents to check the district website, vdh.virginia.gov/Rappahannock-rapidan, for updated information instead of calling.
Three Rivers Health District, which includes Westmoreland and nine other counties in the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula, is also telling residents “there may be delays in contacting you to arrange an appointment” as a result of supply issues and the expanded tier 1b.
Its website, vdh.virginia.gov/three-rivers, contains its vaccination plans or residents can call its resource center at 804/824-2733.
As Northam noted last week, the expanded tiers being vaccinated include about half the state’s population of 8.5 million residents. That means vaccines won’t come overnight to those who so desperately want them.
Jillisky, the Stafford man, said he could deal with waiting his turn. He’s just frustrated by not knowing what his place is in line.
“To me, there’s no light at the end of the tunnel,” he said, “so make no plans for the rest of the year. Just sit in your chair and hope you’ll survive.”
