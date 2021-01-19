Mary Washington giving vaccine bonuses as older residents are frustrated by system

While older residents of the Rappahannock Area Health District are registering by the thousands to express their interest in getting vaccinated against COVID-19—and becoming ever more frustrated because they haven’t gotten appointments—Mary Washington Healthcare is paying its workers to take the shot.

MWHC officials called the $500 bonus a financial incentive to get vaccinated as well as a reward for hard work, said Lisa Henry, marketing director. She likened it to an insurance company’s wellness program, saying those who meet certain parameters—in this case, getting the vaccine—would reap a financial benefit.

“We know not everybody is comfortable with the idea of a new vaccine,” Henry said, “and that’s OK. We’re not mandating the vaccine, but if you get it, we’re going to give you a little bonus.”

She said those who aren’t getting vaccinated because they’re pregnant or have “a true religious or medical exemption” would still qualify for the bonus, to be paid in March. Those who choose not to get vaccinated for other reasons will not, she added.