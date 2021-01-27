Mary Washington Healthcare gets 6,000 more vaccine doses

“Then, two days later, states learned there were no more doses to release,” Northam said, and “that made a confusing situation even more confusing across the entire country.”

Some doses had been held in reserve, and the governor redistributed some of those—which is how MWHC got more. Northam said he also learned this week that Virginia will get 16 percent more doses than its current allotment of 105,000 weekly doses for the whole state, and that the additional amount is locked in for the next month.

“This is really good news and one critical part of our plan,” he said.

The issue of long-term care facilities, and a lag in getting their residents and workers vaccinated, came up among state officials for the second time in a week. Northam said he had talked with executives at CVS Health and Walgreens, which have a federal contract to inoculate people in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities, and he asked them “to please do it faster, and they agreed.”

Earlier this week, less than one-third of the doses allocated for long-term care centers had been used, according to state and pharmacy data.