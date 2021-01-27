Mary Washington Healthcare gets 6,000 more vaccine doses

Mary Washington Healthcare has gotten 6,000 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine, part of the state’s effort to move more shots from the freezer into peoples’ arms.
The doses will be given out through Sunday, and the hospital is contacting older residents, health care workers and school staff members to make appointments, said Lisa Henry, MWHC’s marketing director. The hospital system is working off a list of names provided by the Rappahannock Area Health District.
And it’s a long list. More than 30,000 residents age 65 and up have registered through the local health district, said spokesperson Allison Balmes-John.
She and Henry asked that others interested in getting vaccinated do the same—and to register only once. Those in tier 1b, which includes residents 65 and older, those 16 to 64 with underlying health issues and certain essential workers, can register through the health district, either online at vdh.virginia.gov/Rappahannock or by calling 540/899-4797.
However, some people in the community are still being told, even by their doctors, to check for appointments on the MWHC website, according to readers who contacted The Free Lance–Star. One reader described an hour-long wait and repeated messages about the high volume of interest until he was notified that all appointments were taken.
Henry said MWHC planned to take down its appointment website Wednesday evening.
The local experience illustrates the ongoing frustration and confusion across the area, state and nation as people scramble to snag a winning ticket in the vaccination lottery.
“I know you’re out of patience, and I am as well,” Gov. Ralph Northam said on Wednesday. “Everyone wants to get their shot now, and I get that.”
Virginia ranks near the bottom in doses administered compared with what’s been delivered to the state and is in a “death struggle with Alabama not to be the last in the nation” in getting shots into arms, said Joe Saitta, incident commander for the local health district.
The governor said criticism the state has received is fair, but he also cited problems on the federal level. He said federal officials told states more than two weeks ago to expand the eligibility pool or risk getting fewer vaccines the next time.
That’s why Virginia announced that those age 65 to 74, as well as younger people with underlying health problems, would be added to tier 1b, he said. With that addition, the tier included about half the state's population—and about 185,000 people in the local health district, which covers Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
“Then, two days later, states learned there were no more doses to release,” Northam said, and “that made a confusing situation even more confusing across the entire country.”
Some doses had been held in reserve, and the governor redistributed some of those—which is how MWHC got more. Northam said he also learned this week that Virginia will get 16 percent more doses than its current allotment of 105,000 weekly doses for the whole state, and that the additional amount is locked in for the next month.
“This is really good news and one critical part of our plan,” he said.
The issue of long-term care facilities, and a lag in getting their residents and workers vaccinated, came up among state officials for the second time in a week. Northam said he had talked with executives at CVS Health and Walgreens, which have a federal contract to inoculate people in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities, and he asked them “to please do it faster, and they agreed.”
Earlier this week, less than one-third of the doses allocated for long-term care centers had been used, according to state and pharmacy data.
Some of the doses that weren’t used at nursing homes and assisted-living facilities may have been for staff members, some of whom have been reluctant to be first in line to get vaccinated. Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator, said last week that only 30 percent to 40 percent of workers in such facilities had signed up to be vaccinated during the first of three visits made by CVS or Walgreen officials.
“We’re not comfortable with that approach, either, so that’s been a challenge,” Northam said.
Meanwhile, other administrators, such as Darryl Sullivan of Hughes Home in Fredericksburg, want nothing more than to see pharmacy representatives come to their door. Workers and residents at Hughes, an assisted-living facility, are scheduled for their first dose on Thursday.
“They will be doing all the residents here” except for two who have tested positive for COVID-19, he said. “Hopefully, by the beginning of next week, both of them will be out of the ‘hot unit,’ so it seems like we’re on the end of this. Thank God.”
Even though more than half a million Virginians have gotten at least the first dose of vaccine, the virus death toll continues to climb. A Stafford County woman in her 60s who lived in a long-term care facility was one of two people whose deaths were reported on Wednesday.
She was Asian or Pacific Islander, and the other fatality was Spotsylvania County white man in his 80s. With their deaths, 163 people have died from COVID-19 in the Rappahannock Area Health District.
