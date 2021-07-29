Mary Washington Healthcare mandates COVID-19 vaccine for all staff, volunteers

Mary Washington Healthcare is requiring that all its employees, medical staff and volunteers get the COVID-19 vaccine by Halloween.

“We have a responsibility to provide a safe work environment ... while protecting our patients from harm,” said Dr. Mike McDermott, president and CEO of the health care system.

Over the course of the pandemic, MWHC has shared information about the virus and vaccine during regular townhalls with the community and communication with staff. In a press release Thursday, MWHC stated the scientific evidence is clear that “the vaccines are safe and effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.”

MWHC has almost 5,000 employees and more than 700 medical providers in its two hospitals, a third stand-alone emergency room at Lee’s Hill and more than 40 outpatient facilities throughout the region. It is Fredericksburg’s largest private employer, according to the city’s Department of Economic Development.

On July 19, the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association—of which McDermott is a past president—announced it supported hospitals and health systems requiring the COVID-19 vaccines for employees.