Mary Washington Healthcare plans to roll out virus vaccine Tuesday

As those on the front lines of COVID-19 wait for the newly approved vaccine, the Rappahannock Area Health District topped the 10,000-mark in virus cases on Monday.

Another 220 people tested positive in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, as of Monday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. The increase covered two days because a reporting problem on Sunday resulted in no new local cases posted on the state website.

Mary Washington Healthcare, which operates Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital, plans to roll out the Pfizer vaccination Tuesday afternoon, said marketing director Lisa Henry.

MWHC is getting the recommended double doses for about 2,000 workers, with those on the front lines getting vaccinated first, then other associates later as part of a tiered system recommended by the state health department. The doses will be given 21 days apart and Pfizer says those vaccinated should be immune from the virus a week after the second shot.

“It’s going to get through everyone rather quickly,” Henry said, adding that those who have dealt with the sickest patients hopefully should be safe from infection “in a matter of weeks, not months. We will be rapidly deploying this.”