Mary Washington Healthcare plans to roll out virus vaccine Tuesday

As those on the front lines of COVID-19 wait for the newly approved vaccine, the Rappahannock Area Health District topped the 10,000-mark in virus cases on Monday.
Another 220 people tested positive in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, as of Monday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. The increase covered two days because a reporting problem on Sunday resulted in no new local cases posted on the state website.
Mary Washington Healthcare, which operates Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital, plans to roll out the Pfizer vaccination Tuesday afternoon, said marketing director Lisa Henry.
MWHC is getting the recommended double doses for about 2,000 workers, with those on the front lines getting vaccinated first, then other associates later as part of a tiered system recommended by the state health department. The doses will be given 21 days apart and Pfizer says those vaccinated should be immune from the virus a week after the second shot.
“It’s going to get through everyone rather quickly,” Henry said, adding that those who have dealt with the sickest patients hopefully should be safe from infection “in a matter of weeks, not months. We will be rapidly deploying this.”
Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center will begin its vaccinations when it gets supplies from its parent company, HCA Virginia, later this month, according to hospital officials.
While the vaccine has been hailed as the light at the end of the tunnel, health officials caution the current situation is still dark. The local health district is seeing an average of 129 new cases a day, a much higher rate than during previous surges, said spokesperson Allison Balmes–John.
In December alone, 1,880 local residents have tested positive, representing almost 20 percent of the area’s total cases since the pandemic began. Fortunately, the death rate has not climbed at the same rate; four fatalities have been reported this month.
Learning what methods produce better results in COVID-19 patients has helped reduce the death toll, said Dr. Christopher Newman, chief medical officer with Mary Washington Healthcare.
In recent virtual town halls, he’s described various treatments, including steroids that can reduce the risk of severe outcomes in patients with widespread inflammation, and rolling people from their stomachs to backs to help open the lungs. Using high-flow oxygen instead of immediately putting patients on ventilators also helps because the mechanical breathing has been shown to cause damage to other organs, according to medical reports.
Mary Washington Healthcare and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, with other Virginia HCA hospitals, also are using a new treatment called monoclonal antibodies. The antibodies help a person’s immune system attack the virus and clear it from the body, but they have to be given during early stages of the disease, Newman said.
The treatment is used within three days after a person tests positive for the virus and within 10 days of the initial exposure, Henry said. It’s designed for those at high risk of developing serious cases, including the elderly or those with underlying conditions such as diabetes and obesity.
To date, MWHC has given about 10 doses of the monoclonal antibodies, which are administered intravenously.
“I’d like to think these medications could prevent somebody from having to be hospitalized,” Newman said. “That not only helps that one individual, but it also takes the strain off the health care system.”
The local health district is feeling that strain. Because of the high volume of new daily cases, public health officials aren’t able to investigate or do contact tracing for each person who tests positive. Per state guidelines, they’re prioritizing their focus on those most recently diagnosed and those in high-risk categories.
The positivity rate, which measures positive COVID-19 tests among those taken, remains at 11.3 percent for the local health district. The seven-day average is slightly higher than the state’s positivity rate of 10.9 percent.
Both those figures are twice as high as the World Health Organization’s recommended rate of 5 percent, which suggests community transmission is under control.
That’s why health officials stress the need for ongoing need for mask-wearing, social distancing, frequent hand-washing and staying home when sick.
“We won’t have to do this forever, but we do need to remain vigilant for the next several months,” Balmes–John said.
Outbreaks continue, especially among the most vulnerable. An ongoing cluster of infection has grown to 17 cases and at least one death at King George Heritage Hall nursing home. The state does not give the number of fatalities if there are fewer than five.
Heritage Hall has dealt with three virus outbreaks since March, and the most recent one, reported Dec. 3, is the first to include a death, according to state data. Other long-term care facilities in the region with outbreaks include two in Culpeper County: The Culpeper, a multi-care facility, with seven cases; and Our Father’s Christian Home assisted living with fewer than five cases.
Westmoreland Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Westmoreland County has 80 cases as part of its second outbreak, which began Nov. 23.
