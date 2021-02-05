Mary Washington Healthcare reopens hospitals to visitors

The improvement in hospital numbers prompted the health-care system to announce several changes.

Visitors had not been allowed in the two MWHC hospitals since December, but the doors will be open to a limited number, starting at noon Friday. Most hospital patients will be able to have one designated visitor during the length of their stay, said Eileen Dohmann, chief nursing officer. Upon admission, patients will be asked to give the name of the visitor, who must be the same person throughout the patient’s stay, she said.

Normal visiting hours are noon to 8 p.m. except for new mothers and children under 18. Women in labor or those who have given birth can designate two caregivers who can be with them any time, just as two parents or guardians are allowed to be with children throughout their stay.

“We want visitors to be in the hospital because we know” that having loved ones nearby is “a vital part of healing,” Dohmann said. Visitors will be screened and asked questions about recent exposure to anyone with COVID-19.