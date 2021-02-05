Mary Washington Healthcare reopens hospitals to visitors

Mary Washington Healthcare is opening its hospitals to visitors again because the number of local COVID-19 patients hospitalized is on a “significant downward trend” across the region, state and nation, said Dr. Mike McDermott, CEO.
The downturn was a bit unexpected because February typically marks the worst time for flu season—and health officials assumed the same would be true for the virus, McDermott said. But as he addressed a virtual town hall audience Thursday night, he said how thrilled he and his colleagues are to see “a bit of pressure being relieved from our hospital system.”
He said community spread was dropping as well—and for the first five days of this week, that had been true. Less than 150 new cases were reported each day.
But things ramped up again on Friday, when the Virginia Department of Health reported another 281 cases in the Rappahannock Area Health District—twice as many as the day before. The statewide increase was significant also; there were 5,069 new cases reported Friday compared to 3,059 on Thursday.
Four more local deaths were reported, bringing to 177 the number of area residents who have died from the virus.
But on the hospital front, things have changed to the point McDermott heralded the progress as “really fantastic news.” As of Thursday, there were 59 patients in Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital, compared to an all-time high of 99 last month.
The improvement in hospital numbers prompted the health-care system to announce several changes.
Visitors had not been allowed in the two MWHC hospitals since December, but the doors will be open to a limited number, starting at noon Friday. Most hospital patients will be able to have one designated visitor during the length of their stay, said Eileen Dohmann, chief nursing officer. Upon admission, patients will be asked to give the name of the visitor, who must be the same person throughout the patient’s stay, she said.
Normal visiting hours are noon to 8 p.m. except for new mothers and children under 18. Women in labor or those who have given birth can designate two caregivers who can be with them any time, just as two parents or guardians are allowed to be with children throughout their stay.
“We want visitors to be in the hospital because we know” that having loved ones nearby is “a vital part of healing,” Dohmann said. Visitors will be screened and asked questions about recent exposure to anyone with COVID-19.
In addition, MWHC officials said they plan to pause the weekly town hall sessions in the wake of the dropping number of hospitalized patients, new daily cases and overall prevalence in the community—which has gone down but still remains high. The positivity rate, which measures the number of positive tests among all those taken, was 15 percent locally on Thursday, which is about three times higher than what health officials prefer.
Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center updated its visitation rules in mid-January, and they remain in effect. No visitors are allowed in the building except for: laboring mothers; children under 18, surgical patients before they’re transferred to an inpatient unit; disabled patients who need an advocate; and those approaching the end of life.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425