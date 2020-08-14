Mary Washington Healthcare reports 'urgent shortage' of COVID-19 test supplies

Mary Washington Healthcare made an “urgent change” to procedures Thursday because it doesn’t have enough supplies to perform COVID-19 tests on every patient admitted to its hospitals.

Instead, only inpatients showing virus symptoms, being placed in nursing homes or rehabilitation facilities or admitted to Snowden at Fredericksburg will be tested for the virus in-house, according to an update from Dr. Christopher Newman, chief medical officer of MWHC. He couldn’t be reached for comment on Friday, and no one else from the health care system responded to questions from The Free Lance-Star.

In previous virtual town-hall meetings pertaining to the pandemic, Newman and others have discussed in-house testing that takes about 45 minutes for results. The quick turn-around lets medical workers know quickly if a patient who shows up at the emergency room has the virus—and allows staff to be properly equipped and treat those patients in a separate portion of the building.

But because its lab “is experiencing an urgent shortage of testing tips needed ... only specific COVID-19 testing can be completed in-house,” Newman stated in the update. He said the change would be re-evaluated when more testing supplies become available.