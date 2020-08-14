Mary Washington Healthcare reports 'urgent shortage' of COVID-19 test supplies

Mary Washington Healthcare made an “urgent change” to procedures Thursday because it doesn’t have enough supplies to perform COVID-19 tests on every patient admitted to its hospitals.
Instead, only inpatients showing virus symptoms, being placed in nursing homes or rehabilitation facilities or admitted to Snowden at Fredericksburg will be tested for the virus in-house, according to an update from Dr. Christopher Newman, chief medical officer of MWHC. He couldn’t be reached for comment on Friday, and no one else from the health care system responded to questions from The Free Lance-Star.
In previous virtual town-hall meetings pertaining to the pandemic, Newman and others have discussed in-house testing that takes about 45 minutes for results. The quick turn-around lets medical workers know quickly if a patient who shows up at the emergency room has the virus—and allows staff to be properly equipped and treat those patients in a separate portion of the building.
But because its lab “is experiencing an urgent shortage of testing tips needed ... only specific COVID-19 testing can be completed in-house,” Newman stated in the update. He said the change would be re-evaluated when more testing supplies become available.
Presumably, people having outpatient procedures, such as colonoscopies or measures to look at blood flow from the heart, would not be affected by this change because their COVID-19 tests, like their appointments, are scheduled well in advance.
The American Association for Clinical Chemistry reported on July 28 that half of labs responding to its survey continue to lack the needed supplies for COVID-19 tests. Even though American labs are performing an average of 800,000 COVID-19 tests per day—double the average in late May—many still report delays of up to a week in getting results back to patients, the AACC stated.
In the July survey, labs reported problems getting test kits; the reagents, or chemicals used in the tests; and nasal swabs.
However, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center hasn’t had problems with test supplies and continues its 45-minute in-house testing, said Jael Cooper, marketing director. In addition, staff members continue to conserve personal protective equipment according to Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
It’s not clear if Mary Washington Healthcare inpatients who aren’t showing symptoms will have COVID-19 tests sent to labs, which can take two to three days for results.
The issue of testing—and exposure—is become particularly challenging because health officials estimate at least 40 percent of people with the virus are asymptomatic, meaning they don’t show symptoms.
The shortage of testing supplies isn’t the only one faced by Mary Washington Healthcare, which operates Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital—where the bulk of local COVID-19 patients have been treated since March.
Its inventory of small N95 masks “is critically low due to a national shortage,” Newman wrote in Thursday’s update. “We are concerned with the long-term supply of N95 masks.”
All associates and providers who use small masks were told to attend mandatory sessions Thursday and Friday to be fitted for new 3M 6300 masks. These look more like science-fiction gear than surgical equipment. They are respirators that cover half the face and also are used by welders, painters and other contractors to keep out noxious fumes.
When used by medical officials, they require another mask placed over the exhalation valve, according to Newman’s report.
One way of getting the maximum out of the masks is to reprocess and reuse them, Newman said. He asked associates to refrain from wearing makeup because many masks had been permanently soiled from foundation, blush and lipstick residue.
Only three hospitals in the state reported on Friday that they’re having difficulty obtaining personal protective equipment for the next 72 hours, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. One hospital reported difficult with medical supplies.
