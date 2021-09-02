Mary Washington Hospital restricts visits to patients because of COVID surge

Mary Washington Healthcare is once again restricting visitors because of a spike in COVID-19 cases, according to a Thursday news release.

The new, “red” status will start Friday for MWHC’s Fredericksburg and Stafford County hospitals.

In the release, Christopher Newman, chief operating and medical officer for MWHC, said the return to restrictions that had been in place earlier in the pandemic was made for the safety of staff and patients.

“COVID-19 cases have nearly tripled in the last week,” Newman said. “We know that restricting visitation creates added stress for our patients and their loved ones. We made this decision knowing it is for everyone’s safety. Our team is prepared to support our patients and their families in connecting through phone calls and video chats.

The hospitals averaged fewer than 10 COVID-19 cases per day at the end of July and early August, but by “late last week we had over 30,” spokeswoman Lisa Henry said in an email. “This weekend we had 77 inpatients. [Thursday] we have 64, with six waiting on testing confirmation.”

The are exceptions for visitors: