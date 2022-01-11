Mary Washington opening field hospital amid 'unprecedented surge' of virus patients

When Mary Washington Healthcare announced it had to go on EMS diversion as well, the action was like hitting a reset button, Dillard said. The dispatch policy went back to normal in terms of first responders taking patients to the hospitals closest to them.

Sheffield’s in-laws were in Mary Washington’s emergency room around the time when patient counts were among the highest. Hearing about so many older people having to wait in uncomfortable and stressful situations was heartbreaking, she said, but she hoped sharing their story would help others understand the dire conditions.

“When the hospital puts out these statements about how they’re in crisis mode, I don’t think people are thinking they could be in that ER waiting from for 24 hours-plus. You think if you come in by ambulance, you’re going to get care early. Well, no.”

And, it doesn’t help that people are going to emergency rooms for COVID-19 tests or “every time they have a little sniffle,” Dillard said.

“People have always gone to the ER who didn’t really need to go to the ER,” he added. “Everybody just dealt with it because we weren’t at capacity.”