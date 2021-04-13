Maryland correctional officer charged with molesting child in King George

A King George County man who worked as a correctional officer in neighboring Charles County, Md., has been indicted on four charges involving the sexual molestation of a child.

Richard M. Dean, 45, was indicted Thursday by a King George County grand jury on three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of taking indecent liberties with a child. Dean was arrested Monday and placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond early Tuesday, court records show.

Diana Richardson, public information officer for the Charles County Sheriff's Office, said Dean worked in the county's detention center for 14 years. He was suspended in August after authorities received a complaint about Dean.

The investigation revealed that the alleged incident occurred in King George, so the case was turned over to the King George Sheriff's Office and resulted in direct indictments last week. Richardson said Dean is now suspended without pay as required by agency policy and Maryland law.

According to court records, the allegations against Dean date from January 2015 to August of last year. The alleged victim in each offense is a child, but King George Commonwealth's Attorney Keri Gusmann declined to discuss the case further.

Dean will face trial in King George Circuit Court, but a trial date has not been set.

