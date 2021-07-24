Maryland man dies in King George crash

A Maryland man was killed Friday when he struck two utility poles after losing control of his truck in King George County, police said.

Kig W. Chan, 61, of Potomac, Md., was driving west on State Route 206 (Dahlgren Road) at 1:47 p.m. when he lost control of his. 2010 F150 truck, Virginia State Police Sgt. Dylan Davenport said.

The truck ran off the right side of the road and struck a curb in the 17000 block of the road. It then hit two utility poles, with one of them ending up on top of the vehicle, Davenport said. The driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle.