Maryland woman dies in Caroline crash

A Maryland woman was killed Saturday when a car she was riding in crashed into a tree in Caroline County, police said.
Sgt. Dylan Davenport of the Virginia State Police said the single-vehicle crash occurred at 12:15 p.m. on State Route 207 (Rogers Clark Boulevard), about a half-mile east of State Route 656 (Colemans Mill Road).
Support Local Journalism
According to Davenport, Kimberly A. Myers, 54, was the front-seat passenger in a 2004 Toyota Camry that was heading west when it ran off the road to the left and struck the tree. Myers, who was wearing her seat belt, was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The driver of the car, a 78-year-old Chambersburg, Pa., man, was also taken to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries, Davenport. He also was wearing a seat belt.
Davenport said state police are continuing an investigation.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Keith Epps
I am a veteran reporter who has covered a number of different areas but my primary focus is police and courts coverage.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.