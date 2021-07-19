Maryland woman dies in Caroline crash

A Maryland woman was killed Saturday when a car she was riding in crashed into a tree in Caroline County, police said.

Sgt. Dylan Davenport of the Virginia State Police said the single-vehicle crash occurred at 12:15 p.m. on State Route 207 (Rogers Clark Boulevard), about a half-mile east of State Route 656 (Colemans Mill Road).

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to Davenport, Kimberly A. Myers, 54, was the front-seat passenger in a 2004 Toyota Camry that was heading west when it ran off the road to the left and struck the tree. Myers, who was wearing her seat belt, was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car, a 78-year-old Chambersburg, Pa., man, was also taken to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries, Davenport. He also was wearing a seat belt.

Davenport said state police are continuing an investigation.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.