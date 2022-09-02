Massaponax–King George football game postponed after threats of violence

Friday night’s scheduled varsity football game between Massaponax and King George high schools was postponed as the result of what police determined were “credible” threats of gun violence involving young people.

The game was supposed to take place at King George High School, but Spotsylvania County school officials decided not to send the Massaponax team to King George after receiving a recommendation from the county Sheriff’s Office.

Massaponax Principal Joseph Gabalski sent a statement to students and staff saying there would be attempts to reschedule the game once police finish the investigation.

“We are disappointed to have to make this decision and understand this has an impact on our football season,” Gabalski wrote. “However, we must consider student, staff and fan safety at the forefront of our decision-making process.”

Massaponax coach Eric Ludden said he found out about the postponement about noon Friday. Earlier in the week, the game had been moved up from its original 7 p.m. kickoff to 5:30 p.m. to allow it to finish before dark.

His team had practiced Friday afternoon, and the players weren’t happy to find out they wouldn’t be suiting up that evening.

“They were really upset and disappointed. They worked really hard in practice this week,” Ludden said. “I try to keep things in perspective. I told them that over the years, I’ve had to have a lot of talks like this, and sometimes, it’s really, really tragic stuff. This is not one of those times. We’ll just do the best we can with things we have no control over. They seemed to perk up after that.”

Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said he could not go into details about the threats, as doing so could jeopardize the investigation. Skebo said the concern about violence stemmed in part from another investigation, as well as from a disagreement that escalated at a junior varsity football game this week involving the same schools.

“It’s very, very sad that it has come to this, but unfortunately that’s the situation we find ourselves in,” Skebo said.

King George acting Superintendent Jesse Boyd wrote a note to King George supporters expressing regret for the cancellation. Boyd wrote that the Massaponax administration became aware of threats involving individuals in the Spotsylvania community.

“King George looks forward to playing Massaponax once the safety and security of all involved can be ensured,” Boyd wrote.

Last year’s scheduled game between the two teams—the Panthers and the Foxes—was also postponed because of COVID-19, and was never made up. The teams have different bye weeks, so schedules will have to be juggled to find a makeup date.

“Both schools are very willing and desirous to get this thing played,” Ludden said. “We’ve discussed a lot of dates, but it’s all up to the authorities in Spotsylvania County.”

King George and Spotsylvania weren’t the only local school systems affected by threats of violence this week. A juvenile was charged and placed in juvenile detention Thursday as the result of a social media threat involving a student at Mountain View High School in Stafford County, police said.

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office reported that the school was locked down Thursday afternoon after a school resource officer was made aware of the threat. The student was charged with making terroristic threats, and a handgun was later seized from the juvenile’s home, police reported.