Massive Spotsylvania solar plant is online

There hasn’t been much talk in the past year, though.

Sean Fogerty, one of the leaders of an opposition group of residents who lives in Fawn Lake, said the group no longer exists. But he and others have kept eyes on the work, and even hired out to have a drone shoot overhead video of part of the site.

The images from the sky are eye-opening.

“It’s crazy” to see all of the solar panels, Fogerty said. “It was hard to convince people what it would look like.”

Fogerty said most of the impacts from the facility affect property owners outside of the neighborhood—although he noted one neighbor moved from a home bordering the solar facility to another home in Fawn Lake.

“I can’t imagine living right on top of it,” Fogerty said.

He and others helped residents along Chancellor Meadows Lane when there were violations of the agreed-to buffers. AES eventually bought the property of one resident on the street, Michael O’Bier, after he continuously pushed back against the work encroaching on his land.