Mayfield Community Center open as warming station until 7 p.m.

The Mayfield Community Center is open Wednesday from 2-7 p.m. for Fredericksburg residents that are still without power.
City Councilman Chuck Frye Jr. said that approximately 100 Mayfield residents were still facing a power outage as of this afternoon.
The community center will serve as a warming station and pizza will also be served.
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526
Taft Coghill
I've been covering Fredericksburg area communities since 2002, mainly as a sports reporter. I occasionally cover local government, as well.
