Mayfield Community Center open as warming station until 7 p.m.
Mayfield Community Center open as warming station until 7 p.m.

The Mayfield Community Center is open Wednesday from 2-7 p.m. for Fredericksburg residents that are still without power.

City Councilman Chuck Frye Jr. said that approximately 100 Mayfield residents were still facing a power outage as of this afternoon.

The community center will serve as a warming station and pizza will also be served.

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526

tcoghill@freelancestar.com

