Meal donations for hospital workers 'help feed their soul'

“In 2020, they were heroes,” Pemberton said. “In 2021, they became vilified.”

MWHC’s Facebook page described the pace of treating COVID-19 patients for “almost two years without a break,” adding that workers are tired and discouraged, but “they keep going. For you. For their families. For themselves.”

Mary McGhee–Pasternak, also known as Pastor Mary at Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, saw the post and felt compelled to help. When she learned meals were the most needed items at hospitals, she reached out to local restaurants to see what help they could provide—even though January can be the toughest month in the food service industry.

The first call was to Castiglia, not because he’s a member. No one at the church even knows him personally, but as soon as Pastor Mary relayed the situation, he asked how he could help. The church plans to give the restaurant $1,000 in return for his support, but Pastor Mary said Castiglia didn’t know that when he jumped in to help.

Castiglia initially wanted to provide 2,000 meals in January but had to stretch that goal over two months instead.