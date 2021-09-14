Measles diagnosed in five people who recently arrived in Virginia from Afghanistan

State health officials urge parents to make sure children are up to date on their childhood vaccinations. Inoculation against measles is given as part of the measles, mumps and rubella, or MMR, vaccine series. Two doses are recommended; one at age 12-15 months and the other before starting kindergarten.

Health officials also recommend that people traveling internationally be evaluated for measles immunity and get vaccinated as needed, as the disease is common in many parts of the world, including popular tourist destinations. Infants too young to be vaccinated should avoid travel to areas with measles until they can be vaccinated, according to the VDH.

The United States experienced a measles outbreak in 2019, when 1,282 cases were confirmed in 31 states. It was the greatest number of cases reported in the country since 1992, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The high number of cases were the result of outbreaks in Washington state and New York, some of which started in 2018. The outbreaks in New York City and throughout the state were among “the largest and longest lasting” since measles were eliminated in 2000, according to the CDC.

“The longer these outbreaks continue, the greater the chance measles will again get a sustained foothold in the United States,” the CDC stated.

