Meet the area's first babies of 2021

The first local baby of 2021 was born at Mary Washington Hospital to two nurses.

Liam Powell was born about 15 minutes after midnight on Jan. 1 to first-time parents Nickie Powell, 24, a cardiac nurse, and Josiah Powell, 26, an ICU nurse. Both are employees of Mary Washington Healthcare.

“It’s a very good start [to 2021],” Josiah Powell said. “He’s a good luck charm.”

Baby Liam, who was born weighing 5 pounds, 3 ounces, arrived earlier than the couple, who live in Orange County, expected. The due date was Jan. 19, but Nickie went into labor early on the morning of Dec. 31.

The Powells arrived at the hospital at 6 a.m. on the final day of the year, not knowing Liam would wait for the new year to join them.

“We were kind of naïve about how long the whole process was going to take,” Josiah Powell said. “We thought he would be born on New Year’s Eve.”

They had their son’s name picked out in advance.

“It was the only name that kind of stuck,” Powell said. “We just kept throwing out names and shooting them down. Liam was the only one that made it through the whole process.”