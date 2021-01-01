Meet the area's first babies of 2021

The first local baby of 2021 was born at Mary Washington Hospital to two nurses.
Liam Powell was born about 15 minutes after midnight on Jan. 1 to first-time parents Nickie Powell, 24, a cardiac nurse, and Josiah Powell, 26, an ICU nurse. Both are employees of Mary Washington Healthcare.
“It’s a very good start [to 2021],” Josiah Powell said. “He’s a good luck charm.”
Baby Liam, who was born weighing 5 pounds, 3 ounces, arrived earlier than the couple, who live in Orange County, expected. The due date was Jan. 19, but Nickie went into labor early on the morning of Dec. 31.
The Powells arrived at the hospital at 6 a.m. on the final day of the year, not knowing Liam would wait for the new year to join them.
“We were kind of naïve about how long the whole process was going to take,” Josiah Powell said. “We thought he would be born on New Year’s Eve.”
They had their son’s name picked out in advance.
“It was the only name that kind of stuck,” Powell said. “We just kept throwing out names and shooting them down. Liam was the only one that made it through the whole process.”
Since they are first-time parents, the couple had no way to tell how the pandemic might have affected the typical pregnancy experience.
Powell said they took extra safety precautions because of their jobs, but described himself as a “homebody” for whom quarantining wasn’t that difficult.
Still, he said 2020 was a difficult year—but having Liam join them makes the couple feel especially positive about 2021.
Stafford Hospital’s first baby was born at 8:05 a.m. to Christina Avilez, who is serving in the Navy, and her husband Collin, of Stafford County.
Baby Rylee Sakayo, who weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces, is their second daughter. Her middle name is Japanese and has been shared by many women in Christina Avilez’s family.
Rylee was due on Dec. 31.
“It was a big question whether she would be born in 2020 or 2021,” Christina Avilez said.
Still, learning that Rylee was Stafford Hospital’s first baby of the new year was a surprise, she said.
Avilez said her experience of being pregnant during the pandemic was lonely and “definitely different” from her first pregnancy.
“I had to go to all my prenatal visits and ultrasound appointments by myself,” she said. “I’m really happy it wasn’t my first pregnancy.”
The first baby born at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center in 2021 arrived around 10 a.m. Friday morning, hospital spokeswoman Jael Cooper said.
