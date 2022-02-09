Meeting will shed light on Spotsylvania redistricting process

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Spotsylvania County is hosting a Thursday information meeting on a required redrawing of voting districts. The session will run from 5–9 p.m. at the Marshall Center.

Due to population growth, the county’s seven districts must be shifted to regain population parity. In 2010, there were 122,397 residents in Spotsylvania. The 2020 U.S. Census counted 140,708 county residents.

The changes will affect some voters and could impact who serves on the Board of Supervisors and School Board.

County staff has developed four scenarios for redrawn districts. The scenarios will be discussed and fine-tuned by county officials before supervisors vote to adopt new district and precinct maps.

A public hearing on the redistricting is scheduled for March 22.

