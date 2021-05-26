Memorial Day travel surge expected

Nearly 1 million Virginians are expected to hit the road for the Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of summer travel.
The three-day holiday weekend also is expected to be a harbinger of the summer travel season, with a poll by auto club AAA predicting a surge in travelers.
AAA expects 1.04 million Virginians will travel for Memorial Day, with 967,400 expected to go by car. All told, AAA estimates that 37 million people will travel this weekend across the country, mostly by car. AAA noted that holiday travel should rebound to 88 percent of those who did so in 2019.
The expected Memorial Day traveler spike is “a strong indication that summer travel is going to be largely popular,” AAA spokesperson Morgan Dean said in a news release. “With the increase in travel demand, gas prices are going to be expensive no matter where you fill up, so plan ahead.”
The recent hack that shut down the Colonial Pipeline caused a spike in gas prices. AAA said the coming weekend’s gas prices are likely to be the most expensive since Memorial Day in 2014.
In Virginia, the average cost for a gallon of regular gas has held steady in recent days at $2.94, up 24 cents from a month ago and $1.19 more than a year ago. The national average cost for gas dropped by 1 cent over the weekend to $3.03.
After the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, stations along the East Coast, including local stations, ran out of gas. That shouldn’t be an issue for Memorial Day weekend.
“Holiday road-trippers may come across some gas stations with low fuel supply in popular travel destinations, like beaches, mountains or national parks,” Dean said. “However, markets are not expected to be fuel-less, like we saw in the wake of the pipeline shutdown.”
Beyond the Memorial Day holiday, AAA expects Virginia roads to be filled with travelers this summer.
The AAA poll found that 62 percent of Virginians who responded to the poll plan to travel this summer.
“Optimism coinciding with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and growing consumer confidence are fueling a strong desire to travel this summer as the U.S. takes steps toward putting the pandemic behind us,” Martha Mitchell Meade, manager of public and government affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic, said in a news release.
Still, while pandemic restrictions have been relaxed, COVID-19 is still on the minds of Virginians when it comes to planning summer travel.
Sixty percent of the AAA poll respondents said they plan to travel only with people they live with or “those in their established COVID ‘bubble.’ ”
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436