Memorial Day weekend commemorations in the Fredericksburg area

Here is a list of some of the Memorial Day commemorations in the area Monday:

“Wear blue to remember,” Fredericksburg Canal Path from Old Mill Park. 7 a.m.–1 p.m. See May 30 listing.

Wreath Laying Ceremony, Hugh Mercer Monument, on Washington Ave. Retired Brig. Gen. Jack A. Apperson will deliver remarks. A bagpipe will accompany part of a ceremony to honor General Mercer’s sacrifice to our liberty at the Battle of Princeton in 1777. Noon–12:30 p.m. Free.

Memorial Day Ceremony, Memorial to Our Fallen Heroes, Liberty, Barton and George streets. Guest speakers include Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw, Sen. Bryce Reeves and Rep. Rob Wittman; keynote speaker is retired Master Sgt. Lisa Gregory. 2:45 p.m.

154th Memorial Day Ceremony, Fredericksburg Confederate Cemetery. Donald Pfanz, retired NPS historian and author, will speak. 11 a.m. Hosted by the Fredericksburg Ladies’ Memorial Association. In case of inclement weather, the program will be canceled.

Memorial Day Observance, Montross Courthouse Green. Honor our fallen and hear their names read. 11 a.m.–noon. Bring lawn chairs. This year, hot dogs and water will not be provided.