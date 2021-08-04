Memorial tribute to former Stafford supervisor Fields set for Aug. 7

A public tribute to former Stafford County Supervisor Peter Fields will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at the county’s government center at 1300 Courthouse Road.
Fields, 65, served as the George Washington District supervisor from 2000–07. He died June 9 at the Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington from complications associated with prostate cancer.
Fields, who lived in Falls Church at the time of his death, became the first Democrat to win a local election in Stafford County in a decade when he defeated incumbent Alvin Bandy in 1999. Fields served as a county supervisor for two terms before serving on the county’s Planning Commission. He left Stafford in 2012 to pursue a music career in the Washington area.
The Saturday morning tribute, which the public is invited to attend, is being hosted and coordinated by the Stafford Democratic Committee.
—James Scott Baron
