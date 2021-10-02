Mental health providers can't meet growing demand for services

When Darin OShields learned his psychiatrist was retiring, he started searching for a new one and got the same response after calling the first 10 providers who popped up on Google.
Either they weren’t taking new patients or they couldn’t schedule him for months down the road. His medication would run out after 10 weeks and he was starting to panic.
The Spotsylvania County man told his wife, Kerry, who’s a nurse, that he couldn’t find anybody.
“She called another 10 places and they all said the same thing,” Darin OShields said, “because of all the mental health problems that have arisen since the pandemic, the mental health industry is being tasked more and they just don’t have anybody to help you.”
OShields, 54, had served in the Army and with federal law enforcement for more than two decades by the time he was diagnosed with terminal lead poisoning in 2013. He’s not sure if the lead entered his body from the two times he was shot, when he was hit by an improvised explosive device or if he was exposed to it as a child growing up in Georgia.
All OShields knew was that he had a limited supply of antidepressants that allowed him to function. Without them, his autism and obsessive-compulsive disorder—results of the poisoning—went “off the charts,” he said. He’d have such uncontrollable movements during his sleep that he’d hit himself in the mouth until it bled.
Lead takes the place of proteins “and makes your brain rewire differently,” OShields said. “This medication is everything. It keeps me grounded, normal.”
A friend suggested he call Mental Health America of Fredericksburg. The agency keeps a list of local providers and their availability, and shares information through its HelpLine—540/371-2704 —weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
OShields was skeptical and had “a little bit of an attitude” when he called. He’d spoken earlier with another agency and says maybe it was his boisterous personality, but the person on the other end assumed he was after opioids and told him not to bother calling again.
When he reached the MHAfred HelpLine, the young man he spoke with calmly said, “Sir, I’m here to help you, and we’re going to find somebody for you.” OShields, who felt like he was at the end of his rope, found himself being “talked off the ledge,” just as he had done to others during his law enforcement career.
“If there are soldiers out there, if there are law enforcement out there, if there are civilians out there who have mental health challenges, they need to call these people,” OShields said. “I don’t think people know they’re out there because they don’t show up on any searches.”
The person who helped OShields was Dane DiEugenio, an intern who’s since gone back to classes at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond. During the summer, he wasn’t the only new face at the agency that has supported local mental wellness since 1955.
When the pandemic began, every person on staff, except one, left for various reasons, including health concerns for themselves or their families. Barb Barlow took over as executive director and started filling positions and looking for new ways to meet the growing mental-health crisis in the community.
The shortage of mental health providers isn’t new. But Planning District 16, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, grew by 15.5 percent to 471,357 people between 2010 and 2020, according to the Census. Add a pandemic to the mix—and all the anxiety and uncertainty that comes with it—and the number of therapists, counselors, psychiatrists and psychologists could not keep pace, Barlow said.
“There’s only so many clients they can accept,” she said.
Barlow and her team started seeing how dire the situation was when people called the HelpLine. One mother had made 32 calls, desperately trying to find a psychiatrist for her daughter. The girl was in an emergency placement and wouldn’t be released unless she had a follow-up appointment with a professional within two to three days.
Another had a child suffering a perfect storm of issues, said Yohanna Golzalez-Dalmasi, who handles the agency’s books and outreach, but also answers HelpLine calls with the rest of the staff. The student had started self-harming, was questioning her sexuality and experiencing anxiety as school reopened with various requirements for masking.
“We have seen a huge influx of referrals for anxiety particularly. Stress and anxiety have been the primary thing throughout the pandemic and we’re seeing a second wave with school reopening,” said Dr. Arezoo Khanzadeh, a psychologist in Spotsylvania. “We have been having a lot of young adults on the college level, high school students, middle school students who are having a lot of difficulties adjusting and going back to school.”
She shared the frustration that reports often focus on the medical impact of COVID-19 but not the psychological one.
“It’s been a challenge for everybody in overcoming this pandemic ... but that is not seen and discussed as much,” she said. “There needs to be some light shed on this topic.”
Even those in the profession of helping others with mental health issues are suffering, Khanzadeh said. Overwhelmed with patients, they’ve extended hours and opened more slots for appointments, only to find they can’t reach everyone in the community, she said.
“We just need more mental health professionals in the area,” the psychologist said.
But as hospitals, long-term care facilities and medical offices throughout the nation have discovered, there aren’t enough workers to go around.
And money isn’t necessarily the issue.
For instance, the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board got more state funding over the summer to hire more therapists as part of the Medicaid expansion. It still has 16 open slots.
Demand is high for mental health professionals and there’s a shortage of certified people, Jackie Kobuchi, RACSB’s director of clinical services, said in August. Many providers have children in school and may have gotten out of the workplace when classes ceased last year, she said. Then, when schools reopened, there was a new crisis of trying to find child care.
And the type of work involved—“dealing with people who are really struggling”—can lead to burnout, Kobuchi said. “It’s a complex issue, but I think the majority is the need is expanding faster than the workforce.”
Finding available providers is one matter, and being able to afford them is another. Many private offices, where there may only be one or two providers on staff, avoid Medicaid and insurance because of the paperwork involved, said Amy Umble, communications coordinator at RACSB.
That’s why Barlow wants to get the word out about her agency’s HelpLine. The group keeps a running list of the 162 providers in the planning district, as well as some in Prince William County. Mental Health America of Fredericksburg has started checking provider availability farther north in an attempt to fill the need.
“The chances of you picking up the phone and the first person you call is also accepting new clients, takes your insurance and offers the service you need is pretty slim,” Barlow said.
While the HelpLine has been around for 20 years, Barlow had added another component to it. After calls are taken and help is provided, the agency workers call back in two or three days to see if appointments have been made.
“Sometimes people need another touch point, another nudge,” she said, adding the call might be their “first toe in the water” in terms of seeking help. “Sometimes, they say they didn’t call because it’s too overwhelming and we can encourage them again.”
