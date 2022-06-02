Micah Ministries presents vision for Jeremiah Community, a tiny home village for the chronically homeless

One evening many years ago, two women spent time walking in and out of the woods barefoot.

One of them was a longtime member of the Fredericksburg area’s homeless community and the other, a college graduate who’d worked for 22 years as an ICU nurse, was new to homelessness following a catastrophic family breakdown.

The veteran of homelessness, Carrie Barber, was teaching the novice, Peg Phillips, how to safely get away from the camp if something bad were to happen in the middle of the night.

It was the first piece of advice out of volumes that Barber would give, and it was Phillips’s introduction to the supportive community that exists among the area homeless population.

It was—and still is—a community in which people would dust snow off each other’s tents during snowstorms to prevent them from collapsing, that developed a series of calls to warn each other of approaching police and that celebrated together with music and “campfire birthday cake” assembled from salvaged ingredients.

Phillips would go on to spend five years living homeless. In 2011, she joined the team of Micah Ecumenical Ministries, where she works as home development leader, and on Wednesday evening, she described what the homeless community meant to her.

“Without the community, I would have lost the only possession I had left—hope,” said Phillips, speaking at a prayer gathering at Hurkamp Park in downtown Fredericksburg. “Our homeless community already knows a thing or two about caring for each other.”

Micah Ministries, which was formed by nine downtown Fredericksburg churches to coordinate services for the local homeless population, organized Wednesday’s gathering to share its vision for a new project—Jeremiah Community, a village of 30–50 tiny homes with wraparound services to meet the needs of those whose experiences make both shelter living and housing without community poor options.

“Housing will not solve homelessness when it is caused by a loss of relationships,” said Meghann Cotter, executive director of Micah Ministries, at Wednesday’s gathering.

The goal of Jeremiah Community is to shelter those who are difficult to house without removing them from the community that supported them on the street.

According to Micah Ministries, about 30 percent of the homeless community is made up of those who are chronically homeless—meaning they experience repeated episodes of homelessness for years or even decades.

About 47 percent of the homeless population have a mental illness, 42 percent experience ongoing health problems and 68 percent report four or more adverse childhood experiences, according to Micah.

The concept of Jeremiah Community is based on similar developments in Texas, Missouri and Charlottesville.

Micah Ministries has named the Fredericksburg community for Jeremiah, a 27-year fixture of downtown Fredericksburg, who was often seen sitting on a bench outside the Visitor’s Center.

The Rev. Larry Haun, pastor of Fredericksburg Baptist Church, told Wednesday’s audience that when he first met Jeremiah decades ago, he was so distrustful that he would not venture indoors to participate in the community dinners.

Volunteers would pack dinners in to-go containers and stash them in dumpsters for Jeremiah to find. Eventually, he began to trust the churches enough to attend meals in person.

It wasn’t until the pandemic that a team of dedicated friends was finally able to convince Jeremiah to move into a house and stay there—and today, he is still successfully housed, Cotter said.

Jeremiah Community would be for the Jeremiahs of Fredericksburg, Haun said.

“[Jeremiah] is quiet and gentle. He’s an [Army] veteran. He chose to be in the community and not in trouble,” Haun said. “I am proud to stand here with and for Jeremiah.”

“In [Jeremiah Community], the voice inside the home is ‘I love you’ and the voice outside is ‘You are welcome here,’ ” Haun continued.

Micah Ministries has set up a website, jeremiahcommunity.org, to answer questions about its vision for Jeremiah Community.

On Wednesday, the leaders of the Micah churches asked the community to join the effort to make Jeremiah Community a reality.

“Let’s do the work of the kingdom of God now, on Earth,” Haun said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.