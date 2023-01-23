Micah Ministries to host Coldest Night of the Year 5K walk

For the first time, Fredericksburg's Micah Ministries is joining the international fundraiser Coldest Night of the Year to support vulnerable people in the community.

Established in Canada in 2011, CONY is a 5K nighttime walk held in February. Teams sign up to participate in the walk and fundraise to support a local charity that serves people experiencing "hurt, hunger, and homelessness," according to its website.

"It speaks to exactly what we do," said Jill Clare, executive administrator for Micah Ministries.

Micah's goal is to raise $59,000 to support its programs, which include day-to-day support to the unsheltered homeless in the Fredericksburg community as well as ongoing support to help people out of homelessness.

With about a month to go until the Feb. 25 walk, 31 teams have registered to complete the walk and have raised about 55% of the goal.

The $59,000 goal is a "symbolic number" that represents the estimated cost to build one tiny home to provide permanent shelter to an unhoused person.

Micah recently introduced a vision for a neighborhood of tiny homes like this, to be called Jeremiah Community, which if completed would end street homelessness in the Fredericksburg area, said Meghann Cotter, executive director of Micah Ministries.

"We are walking toward a dream," said Cotter.

Each year, about 200–250 people are homeless in the Fredericksburg area, according to the annual Point-in-Time count mandated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. That includes people living in temporary shelters.

Of the total number of homeless people, about 60 are unsheltered, meaning they sleep outdoors in places not meant for regular habitation.

"We could end street homelessness in Fredericksburg with one sizeable project [like Jeremiah Community]," Cotter said.

Organizers said the walk has generated support beyond the church community that has supported Micah's work for almost two decades.

Local businesses such as Pathway Realty, Bohn Mortgage Lending, Movement Mortgage, Mason-Dixon Cafe, Eats Burgers and Harry's Tap Room are sponsoring the walk, and teams organized by local schools, businesses and churches have signed up to fundraise and participate.

"This is a demonstration of the kind of community we have — how we are coalescing to be a community for those who have been forgotten," said Cotter.

Teams and individuals can continue signing up to participate through the day of the walk, which will begin at 5 p.m. on Feb. 25. The route will start at 308 Hanover Street and will pass each of the nine churches that founded Micah Ministries. The event will end with a light meal provided by Foode.

To register for the walk, visit cnoy.com/location/fredericksburg.