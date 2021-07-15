Microburst brings damage, power outages to city residents

Wednesday’s severe storms in the region included a microburst, according to a meteorologist from the National Weather Service.

The sudden, violent storm centered over Lafayette Boulevard in Fredericksburg took down trees and caused power outages and property damage, particularly in the Morningside and Braehead subdivisions.

“Basically, that storm went up and down really quick,” said meteorologist Cory Ledbetter. “It jumped up, got really tall and then just splatted down, pretty much right over Fredericksburg. It occurred really, in a span of about 30 minutes.”

Ledbetter said the weather service recorded wind gusts of 63 mph at Stafford’s regional airport at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

“It was a really severe thunderstorm,” said Ledbetter.

Although Ledbetter said there was no radar indication of a tornado in the Fredericksburg region Wednesday, it appears the microburst occurred between 4:45 and 5:20 p.m., producing a downdraft of powerful, dangerous wind.

Joe Carter, who lives in the 300 block of Braehead Drive, said a little after 5 p.m. Wednesday, his wife Amanda heard a loud bang extremely close to their home. She first believed it was lightening.

