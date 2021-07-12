Midnight Madness returns to build connection between Fredericksburg youth and city leaders

In addition to Frye, Fredericksburg Schools Superintendent Marci Catlett was on hand, as well as two officers with the Fredericksburg Police Department and other school personnel.

Frye said the event is mutually beneficial because officials can learn directly from youth how they view the city.

“They don’t have to go to City Hall. City Hall’s coming to the kids,” Frye said. “That’s a gap that’s been missing. If you’re not voting, nobody cares about their voices. But these are the ones that are affected by our parks and whatever else we’ve got going on.”

Hugh Mercer Elementary School teacher Thomas Hayden conducted registration and also announced the basketball games, which seemed to energize the players.

Hayden said he attended Midnight Madness while growing up in Fredericksburg, so he was thrilled when Frye approached him six years ago about helping. He’s been at every one since. Hayden said it’s an opportunity to give back to his community and alleviate some stress for children in the city.

“We put so much pressure on these kids and sometimes they just need a place to blow off steam and have fun,” Hayden said.