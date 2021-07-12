Midnight Madness returns to build connection between Fredericksburg youth and police

After Fredericksburg teenagers were shuttered in their homes for more than a year during the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve been eager to reunite.
That was apparent this past Friday night when teenagers scurried into Walker-Grant Middle School for “Midnight Madness,” which actually kicked off at 8 p.m. For 2 1/2 hours, city students in grades 7-12 played pickup basketball, video games, card games and ate pizza and other snacks.
The event had long been a staple in Fredericksburg, but had a pause before City Councilman Chuck Frye Jr. reintroduced it as an initiative in 2015.
It’s returned this summer after a one-year hiatus.
“It’s just a good chance to go somewhere and have fun,” said James Monroe High School rising senior Christian Hamm. “Usually we’re just sitting around not being able to do anything.”
Approximately 100 boys and girls participated in the opening week. The next three Fridays, the event will be held at James Monroe from 7-10:30 p.m. Maintenance was being performed at JM last Friday so it was moved to Walker-Grant and the start time was pushed back one hour.
Frye said the event is an opportunity for youth in the city to interact with city officials, police officers and school staff in a relaxed setting.
In addition to Frye, Fredericksburg Schools Superintendent Marci Catlett was on hand, as well as two officers with the Fredericksburg Police Department and other school personnel.
Frye said the event is mutually beneficial because officials can learn directly from youth how they view the city.
“They don’t have to go to City Hall. City Hall’s coming to the kids,” Frye said. “That’s a gap that’s been missing. If you’re not voting, nobody cares about their voices. But these are the ones that are affected by our parks and whatever else we’ve got going on.”
Hugh Mercer Elementary School teacher Thomas Hayden conducted registration and also announced the basketball games, which seemed to energize the players.
Hayden said he attended Midnight Madness while growing up in Fredericksburg, so he was thrilled when Frye approached him six years ago about helping. He’s been at every one since. Hayden said it’s an opportunity to give back to his community and alleviate some stress for children in the city.
“We put so much pressure on these kids and sometimes they just need a place to blow off steam and have fun,” Hayden said.
Fredericksburg police officers used the opportunity to build relationships in the community. Police officer Uyurre Brown–Kaleopaa is entering his third year on the force and his first as the school resource officer at JM.
Brown–Kaleopaa participated with demonstrators who protested in the city last year over the murder of George Floyd. He’s hoping his presence at Midnight Madness is another chance to establish a bond with the students he’s tasked with protecting.
“I try to make it known that I’m here solely for them,” Brown–Kaleopaa said. “So every chance I get to come out and interact with them I’m going to do it. I’m just trying to build some positive relationships so they feel comfortable talking to me, not about anything specific, but if they have any issues or anything like that.”
When police Capt. Mike Presutto entered the gym, one girl challenged him to a game. Presutto admitted he’s not much of a basketball player, but he accepted the challenge anyway.
Presutto said Midnight Madness is a great asset in the department’s goal of more community policing.
“It’s just a matter of striking that relationship and getting to know everybody,” Presutto said. “Not only will we recognize them, they’re going to recognize us. This is a time in their lives that they’re young, so they’re going to remember that interaction.”
