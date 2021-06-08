Milde defeats Shelton in Republican primary race for Stafford supervisor

Former Supervisor Paul Milde soundly defeated incumbent Cindy Shelton in a primary Tuesday to win the Republican nomination for Stafford County's Aquia District Board of Supervisors seat.
Milde earned nearly 72 percent of the total ballots cast, with an unofficial tally of 1,075 votes to Shelton's 420. Milde will now go on to face independent candidate Monica Gary in the general election Nov 2.
“I feel great and the margins we won with were just impressive,” said Milde. “I knocked on over 600 doors and had conversations with over 500 people every day over the last several weeks.”
Shelton was upbeat late Tuesday, despite her loss.
“Honestly, I feel like I made such a big difference. That works for me,” said Shelton. “People have to get the people elected that they want.”
Milde, who served as Aquia district supervisor from 2006 to 2017, said the campaign against Gary will be similar to the one he ran against Shelton.
“It’ll be a continued campaign for policies and practices that make Stafford a great place to live," he said. "I’ll keep listening to the people I serve.”
In the campaign leading up to his victory on Tuesday, Milde pledged to lower taxes and spending, improve transportation and better fund county schools. Milde said if he is elected in November, he believes he will help the board move forward on a number of issues.
“We’re not there yet, but if I win, I have experience,” said Milde. “Several supervisors have already reached out to me and they said they’d be excited to work with me again.”
Milde, who was defeated in 2019 by Del. Joshua Cole in a race for the 28th District House of Delegates seat, cited several accomplishments during his tenure as Aquia supervisor, including creating public access to Crow’s Nest, Government Island and the Stafford Civil War Park. Recently, Milde has been focusing his attention on fixing the flooding problem on Brooke Road.
There was also a primary for two Democrats running for the House of Delegates 2nd District, which includes parts of Prince William and Stafford counties. Incumbent Candi King defeated Pamela Montgomery by earning more than 68 percent of the votes, according to unofficial results.
In Jan. 5 special election, King narrowly defeated Republican Heather Mitchell by 263 votes to fill the seat left vacant when Jennifer Carroll Foy resigned to run for governor. King does not yet have a Republican challenger for November’s election.
In the House of Delegates' 99th District, which is made up of King George County, part of Caroline County and the entire Northern Neck, Linwood Blizzard easily defeated Zach Filtz and Jolicia Ward in the Democratic primary.
Blizzard, who pulled in more than 75 percent of the votes cast in the primary, will face incumbent Republican Del. Margaret Ransome in November’s election.
