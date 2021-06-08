Milde defeats Shelton in Republican primary race for Stafford supervisor

Former Supervisor Paul Milde soundly defeated incumbent Cindy Shelton in a primary Tuesday to win the Republican nomination for Stafford County's Aquia District Board of Supervisors seat.

Milde earned nearly 72 percent of the total ballots cast, with an unofficial tally of 1,075 votes to Shelton's 420. Milde will now go on to face independent candidate Monica Gary in the general election Nov 2.

“I feel great and the margins we won with were just impressive,” said Milde. “I knocked on over 600 doors and had conversations with over 500 people every day over the last several weeks.”

Shelton was upbeat late Tuesday, despite her loss.

“Honestly, I feel like I made such a big difference. That works for me,” said Shelton. “People have to get the people elected that they want.”

Milde, who served as Aquia district supervisor from 2006 to 2017, said the campaign against Gary will be similar to the one he ran against Shelton.

“It’ll be a continued campaign for policies and practices that make Stafford a great place to live," he said. "I’ll keep listening to the people I serve.”